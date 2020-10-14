TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Following a penalty hearing held on September 14, 2020, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) imposed the following penalty on Douglas John Eley:

(a) A fine of $50,000;

(b) A suspension from registration with IIROC for a period of 12 months, effective ten days from the date of the Penalty Decision. During the suspension period he shall not take employment in any capacity with any IIROC Dealer Member; and

(c) Upon re-registration with IIROC, Mr. Eley shall be subject to close supervision for a period of 18 months.

Mr. Eley is also required to pay costs in the amount of $50,000.

The penalty decision can be found at:

http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2020/4cc2f88b-eeb8-4233-bfcf-906f1d621709_en.pdf

In an earlier decision dated January 28, 2020, the Hearing Panel found that Mr. Eley engaged in conduct unbecoming and detrimental to the public interest by inappropriately altering previously signed client documents.

The decision on Liability can be found at: Eley, Douglas John - 2019 IIROC 35

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Eley's conduct in February 2017. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager with the Oakville branch of Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Eley is still employed with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

