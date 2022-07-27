Enforcement Notice -Decision - IIROC Sanctions Nancy Fairclough (Woods)

TORONTO, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - On July 18, 2022, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Nancy Fairclough (Woods).

Ms. Fairclough (Woods) admitted that she acted as a Power of Attorney for a client and accepted a monetary gift from a client.

Specifically, Ms. Fairclough (Woods) admitted to the following violations:

Between January 2019 and July 2020 , the Respondent acted as a Power of Attorney for a client contrary to Dealer Member Rule 43.2(5)(i); and In January 2019 , the Respondent accepted a $50,000 monetary gift from a client contrary to Dealer Member Rule 43.2(1).

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Ms. Fairclough (Woods) agreed to the following penalty:

a fine of $17,500 .

Ms. Fairclough (Woods) also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

This case was resolved by Early Resolution Offer.

Enforcement Staff agreed to a 30% reduction of the sanctions IIROC would otherwise seek.

The Early Resolution Offers promote the efficient resolution of cases at an earlier point in the enforcement process, while also ensuring investor harm is addressed through voluntary acts of compensation and the implementation of remedial measures by firms. Find out more here.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Fairclough (Woods), Nancy – Settlement Agreement

The Hearing Panel's decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Ms. Fairclough's conduct in March 2021. The conduct occurred while she was a Registered Representative with the North York branch of RBC Dominion Securities Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Ms. Fairclough is still employed with RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

