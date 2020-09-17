Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Sanctions Halifax Investment Advisor Shirley Locke

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Following a penalty hearing held on July 20, 2020, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) imposed the following penalty on Shirley Locke:

(a) A total fine of $90,000 as follows:

(i) a fine of $25,000 in respect to Contraventions 1 and 5 inclusive;

(ii) a fine of $25,000 in respect to Contraventions 2 and 6 inclusive;

(iii) a fine of $20,000 in respect to Contravention 3; and

(iv) a fine of $20,000 in respect to Contravention 4;

(b) A nine-month suspension commencing July 20, 2020;

(c) Six months of close supervision upon re-registration including trade approvals; and

(d) Re-write and pass the Conduct and Practices Handbook examination within six months of re-registration.

Ms. Locke is also required to pay costs in the amount of $30,000.

The Hearing Panel also released written reasons for their decision on a motion brought by Ms. Locke regarding an evidentiary matter during the merits hearing. The Hearing Panel's motion decision dated August 7, 2020 can be found at:

http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2020/ace5a6c8-db01-4a37-b515-49d4477cfcfe_en.pdf

The Hearing Panel's penalty decision dated August 8, 2020 can be found at:

http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2020/1888821c-3ae5-44d4-bfd7-1bae602232a1_en.pdf

The penalty imposed is a result of the Hearing Panel's liability decision dated May 28, 2020. The Hearing Panel's liability decision is available here: Locke, Shirley - 2020 IIROC 14

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Ms. Locke's conduct in May 2017. The violations occurred while she was a Registered Representative with National Bank Financial Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and Aligned Capital Partners Inc., all IIROC-regulated firms. Ms. Locke is currently employed with Aligned Capital Partners Inc.

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

* * *

