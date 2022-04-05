TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - On March 29, 2022, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Friedberg Mercantile Group Ltd.

Friedberg Mercantile Group Ltd. admitted to the following violations:

(a) failed to review and approve client accounts migrated from AVA Trade to FMGL adequately or on a timely basis prior to account opening and trading;

(b) failed to establish and maintain an adequate compliance system including written policies and procedures to ensure proper supervision of AVA Trade client accounts and trading on the AVA Trade Platform; and

(c) failed to establish and maintain a system to supervise the activities of AVA Trade agents, contrary to IIROC Dealer Member Rules 38.1, 38.2 and IIROC Rule 3200.

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Friedberg Mercantile Group Ltd. agreed to the following penalty:

(a) a fine of $223,000.

Friedberg Mercantile Group Lt. also agreed to pay costs of $25,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Friedberg Mercantile Group Ltd. – Settlement Agreement

The Hearing Panel's decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca .

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Friedberg Mercantile Group Ltd.'s conduct in July 2020.

For further information: Enforcement Contact: Andrew P. Werbowski, Director, Enforcement Litigation, 416-943-5789, [email protected]; Media Contact: Julia Mackenzie, Public Affairs Specialist, 416-786-1650, [email protected]