ST. JOHN'S, NL, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Following Enforcement Staff Written Sumbissions on sanctions filed on November 30, 2021, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) imposed the following penalty on Joan McCarthy:

Contravention 1 Permanent bar from approval in any capacity or access to a Marketplace; Permanent bar from employment in any capacity by a Regulated Person; and Fine of $950,000 . Contravention 2 Fine of $50,000 . The permanent bar is effective as of this date. The fines and costs are payable within 30 days of the date of this decision

Mrs. McCarthy is also required to pay costs in the amount of $103,522.14.

The penalty decision can be found at:

Re McCarthy, 2021 IIROC 33

In an earlier decision dated October 28, 2021, the Hearing Panel found that Mrs. McCarthy was liable of having falsified signatures and appropriated funds from her clients' accounts. She also failed to cooperate with an IIROC investigation by refusing to provide documents and failing to attend an interview with Enforcement Staff.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mrs. McCarthy's conduct in June 2019. The violations occurred while she was a Registered Representative with the St. John's branch of MD Management Ltd., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mrs. McCarthy is no longer a registrant with an IIROC regulated firm.

