MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - On October 14, 2021, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Michael Small.

Mr. Small admitted that he obtained loans from a client, who is a Related Person and for whom he also acted as Power of Attorney, without his employer's approval.

Specifically, Mr. Small admitted to the following violations:

Between March and October 2019 , Mr. Small had personal financial dealings with a client, who is also a Related Person as defined in the Income Tax Act, when he borrowed money from the latter without his employer's knowledge, contrary to Rule 43.2(3) of the IIROC Dealer Member Rules. From May 2015 to December 2019 , Mr. Small acted as Power of Attorney for a client, who is also a Related Person as defined in the Income Tax Act, without his employer's knowledge, contrary to Rule 43.2(5) of the IIROC Dealer Member Rules.

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Mr. Small agreed to the following penalty:

A fine in the amount of $20,000 ; The obligation to pass the Conduct and Practices Handbook (CPH) Course exam, in the event of re-registration;

Mr. Small also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $2,500.

The Settlement Agreement is available at: SMALL, Michael – Settlement Agreement

The Hearing Panel's decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca .

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Small's conduct in March 2020. The conduct occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Montréal branch of National Bank Financial Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Small is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

