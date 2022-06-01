TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - On May 25, 2022, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Daniel George Gordon.

Mr. Gordon admitted that he engaged in an outside business activity without informing and without the approval of his Dealer Member and that he engaged in personal financial dealings with a client.

Specifically, Mr. Gordon admitted to the following violations:

(a) Between March 2016 and March 2020, the Respondent engaged in an outside business activity without informing, and without the approval of, his Dealer Member contrary to Dealer Member Rule 18.14 and IIROC Rule 1400 (prior to September 1, 2016, Dealer Member Rule 29.1); and

(b) Between March 2016 and March 2020, the Respondent engaged in personal financial dealings with a client, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 43.

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Mr. Gordon agreed to the following penalty:

(a) A fine in the amount of $80,000;

(b) A prohibition of approval in any capacity for three months; and

(c) A requirement to rewrite the CPH upon any re-registration.

Mr. Gordon also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $20,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

Gordon, Daniel George – Settlement Agreement

The Hearing Panel's decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca .

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Gordon's conduct in April 2020. The violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Burlington branch of Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Gordon is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

