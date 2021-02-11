MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a penalty hearing held on September 28, 2020, a hearing panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) imposed the following sanctions on Elizabeth St-James:

(a) An aggregate fine in the amount of $25,000, specifically:

a fine of $15,000 for count 1,

for count 1,

a fine of $10,000 for count 2.

(b) Prohibition of registration with IIROC in any supervision capacity for a period of 6 months;

(c) Re-registration is conditional on the prior successful completion of the Branch Managers Course examination or its equivalent, depending on course availability.

Ms. St- James will also pay costs to IIROC in the amount of $10,000.

The penalty decision is available at

http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2021/d4f2d3f0-83e5-4d16-be27-be8ab2e919e4_en.pdf

(The translation of this decision will be posted as soon as it becomes available.)

In a liability decision dated February 2, 2020, the Hearing Panel ruled that Ms. St-James failed to adequately supervise activities in clients' accounts by two registered representatives under her responsibility.

The liability decision is available at

https://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2020/6aec3931-028d-404c-bf7c-65c95f811427_en.pdf

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Ms. St-James' conduct in September 2014. The alleged contraventions occurred while Ms. St-James was a branch manager with Mackie Research Capital Corporation (Mackie), an IIROC-regulated firm. Ms. St-James is still employed with Mackie, as a registered representative.

* * *

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website. Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

