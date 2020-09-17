MONTRÉAL, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - On September 15, 2020, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC Staff and PEAK Securities Inc.

PEAK Securities Inc. admitted having failed in its duty to establish and maintain a system that allowed adequate supervision of the activities of its personnel. It also admitted having failed to fulfil its supervisory responsibilities with respect to the fees invoiced in certain accounts, by failing to maintain a system of internal controls and monitoring that was reasonably designed to ensure compliance with IIROC's regulatory requirements.

Specifically, the firm admitted having committed the following contraventions:

(a) Between February 2016 and May 2018, PEAK Securities Inc. failed to establish and maintain a system that allowed adequate supervision of the activities of its personnel, contrary to IIROC Dealer Member Rule 38.1.

(b) Between January 2012 and May 2018, PEAK Securities Inc. failed to establish and maintain a system of internal controls and monitoring that was reasonably designed to ensure compliance with IIROC's regulatory requirements, thus failing to fulfill its supervisory responsibilities with respect to the fees invoiced in certain accounts, contrary to IIROC Dealer Member Rule 38.1 and Rule 2500.

PEAK Securities Inc. agreed to the following penalties:

(a) A fine in the amount of $80,000 for count 1;

(b) A fine in the amount of $50,000 for count 2.

It must also pay IIROC costs in the amount of $5,000.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into PEAK Securities Inc.'s conduct in November 2017. PEAK Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated firm.

The Settlement Agreement is available at

http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2020/13d5feec-bd0c-412a-bc9d-bbf6ab9cdf9d_en.pdf

The Hearing Panel's decision will be made available to the public at www.iiroc.ca.

