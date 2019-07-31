Enforcement Notice Decision - IIROC Hearing Panel Fines Montreal Investment Advisor Jacques Maurice

MONTRÉAL, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - On July 16, 2019, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Jacques Maurice.

Mr. Maurice admitted having recommended the purchase and holding of securities that were not all suitable for one of his clients, based on the latter's risk tolerance. He also admitted to personally handling a written complaint filed by the client.

Specifically, Mr. Maurice admitted to the following violations:

(a) Between February 2012 and March 2016, he recommended the purchase and holding of securities that were not all suitable for his client given the latter's risk tolerance, contrary to IIROC Dealer Member Rule 1300.1(q);



(b) Between January and March 2016, he handled a written complaint filed by one of his clients, contrary to IIROC Dealer Member Rule 2500B.

Mr. Maurice agreed to the following penalty:

(a) An aggregate fine in the amount of $20,000, as follows:

• a $10,000 fine for Count 1;

• a $10,000 fine for Count 2;



(b) The obligation to pass the Conduct and Practices Handbook Course exam within 60 days following acceptance of this Settlement Agreement by the Hearing Panel.

Mr. Maurice shall also pay costs in the amount of $5,000 to IIROC.

The violations occurred while Mr. Maurice was a Registered Representative with the Montreal branch of Scotia Capital Inc., an IIROC‑regulated firm. He continues to be employed with the same firm. IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Maurice's conduct in July 2016.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2019/2d11dfce-7e48-4ce0-bb53-c6616b304471_en.pdf

The Hearing Panel's decision will be available at www.iiroc.ca.

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

