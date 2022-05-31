Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Hearing Panel Finds Neil DiCostanzo Liable

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing held August 16-20 and November 1-2, 2021, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) found that Neil DiCostanzo engaged in outside business activities without the approval of his Dealer Member.

The Hearing Panel's reasons for the decision on liability, dated May 18, 2022, is available at:

Re DiCostanzo, 2022 IIROC 10

Specifically, the Hearing Panel found that Mr. DiCostanzo committed the following violation:

Between December 2016 and March 2018 , Mr. DiCostanzo engaged in outside business activities without the approval of his Dealer Member by arranging investments in two companies for various clients, off-the-books and records of his Dealer Member, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 18.14.

A separate hearing will be held to determine the penalty to be imposed on Mr. DiCostanzo, the date of which will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. DiCostanzo's conduct in May 2018. The violation occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Toronto branch of Foster & Associates Financial Services Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. DiCostanzo is no longer a registrant with an IIROC-regulated firm.

