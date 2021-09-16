VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) found Mohammad Movassaghi liable for Contraventions 1 and 2 in the Statement of Allegations. IIROC did not pursue Contravention 3.

Specifically, the Hearing Panel found that Mr. Movassaghi committed the following violations:

(a) Between July and September 2016, Mr. Movassaghi falsified client signatures on account documentation, or knew or ought to have known that certain of his clients' documents were falsified, or failed to exercise due diligence to ensure that certain clients' documents were not falsified, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 29.1 and Consolidated Rule 1400 (for conduct after September 1, 2016);

(b) On December 14, 2016, and February 13, 2019, Mr. Movassaghi misled the Enforcement staff in sworn interviews and thereby acted contrary to Consolidated Rule 1400.

The Hearing Panel's reasons for the decision on liability, dated August 18, 2021, is available at:

Re Movassaghi, 2021 IIROC 16

A separate hearing will be held to determine the penalty to be imposed on Mr. Movassaghi, the date of which will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Movassaghi's conduct in December 2017. The violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Vancouver branch of Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Movassaghi is no longer a registrant with an IIROC regulated firm.

