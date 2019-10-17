Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Fines Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Patrick Byrnes McCarthy

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - On October 3, 2019, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff, Mackie Research Capital Corporation (MRCC) and Patrick McCarthy.

Specifically, MRCC admitted to the following violation:

(a) In July 2014, MRCC failed to establish and enforce adequate policies and procedures for the

receipt and containment of confidential information regarding a proposed financing, contrary

to Dealer Member Rule 38.1

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, MRCC agreed to the following penalty:

(a) a fine of $180,000; and



(b) to pay costs in the amount of $20,000

Specifically, Patrick McCarthy admitted to the following violation:

(a) In July 2014, Patrick McCarthy failed to comply with MRCC's policies and procedures for the

receipt and containment of confidential information and failed to address that he was in

possession of confidential information regarding a proposed financing, contrary to Dealer

Member Rule 29.1

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Mr. McCarthy agreed to the following penalty:

(a) a fine of $100,000;



(b) a suspension of approval for one month beginning October 14, 2019;



(c) completion of the Partners, Directors and Seniors Officer Course within 12 months of

acceptance of this Settlement Agreement; and



(d) to pay costs in the amount of $5,000

The Settlement Agreement is available at

http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2019/8f7196ab-92b9-4db0-8196-091dbee91418_en.pdf

The Hearing Panel's decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into MRCC's conduct in June 2016. MRCC is an IIROC-regulated firm.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. McCarthy's conduct in August 2016. The alleged contraventions occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Toronto branch of MRCC, an IIROC-regulated firm, where he continues to be registered.

* * *

