Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Fines Gravitas Securities Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - On January 13, 2020, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and Gravitas Securities Inc.

Gravitas Securities Inc. admitted that it failed to ensure that the acceptance of orders for Creative Wealth Monthly Pay Trust were either within the bounds of good business practice or suitable for certain clients.

Specifically, Gravitas Securities Inc. admitted to the following violation:

(a) Between March and September 2011, Gravitas failed to use due diligence to ensure whether or not the acceptance of orders for Creative Wealth for certain clients were either within the bounds of good business or suitable – contrary to Dealer Member Rules 1300.1 (o) and (p).

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Gravitas Securities Inc. agreed to the following penalty:

(a) A fine in the amount of $100,000; and

(b) Disgorgement of commissions and trailer fees in the amount of $16,242.

Gravitas Securities Inc. also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $5,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

http://www.iiroc.ca/documents/2020/e73ba0e0-35f6-47e1-87d1-efb486b91930_en.pdf

The Hearing Panel's decision will be available at www.iiroc.ca.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Gravitas Securities Inc.'s conduct in November 2017. Gravitas Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated firm.

Documents related to ongoing IIROC enforcement proceedings – including Reasons and Decisions of Hearing Panels – are posted on the IIROC website as they become available. Click here to search and access all IIROC enforcement documents.

* * *

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of more than 170 Canadian investment dealer firms and their more than 29,000 registered employees, the majority of whom are commonly referred to as investment advisors. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website. Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

For further information: Enforcement Contact: Charles Corlett, Director, Enforcement - Litigation, 416-646-7253, [email protected]; Media Contact: Andrea Zviedris, Manager, Media Relations, 416-943-6906, [email protected]

Related Links

www.iiroc.ca

