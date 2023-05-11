MONTRÉAL, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing held on April 4, 2023, a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO) found that Patrick Poulin executed unauthorized transactions in the accounts of three (3) clients and, moreover, offered a client compensation in order to settle the latter's complaint, without his employer's knowledge.

The Hearing Panel's decision on liability, dated April 25, 2023, is available at:

Poulin (Re), 2023 IIROC 03

Specifically, the Hearing Panel found that the Respondent committed the following violations:

a) On or around October 26, 2021, Mr. Poulin executed unauthorized transactions in the accounts of three (3) clients, contrary to Rule 1400 of the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules.

b) On or around May 26, 2021, Mr. Poulin offered a client compensation in order to settle the latter's complaint, without his employer's knowledge, contrary to Rule 1400 of the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules.

The Hearing Panel imposed the following sanctions:

a) ORDERS Mr. Poulin, on count 1, to pay the amount of $12,000;

b) ORDERS Mr. Poulin, on count 2, to pay the amount of $20,000;

c) PROHIBITS Mr. Poulin from approval in any capacity for a period of 12 months following notification of the decision;

d) ORDERS Mr. Poulin, in the event of reapproval, to submit to close supervision for 12 months and to rewrite the Conduct and Practices Handbook examination.

Mr. Poulin will also pay costs in the amount of $10,000.

The Investment Dealer Division of New SRO formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Poulin's conduct in May 2022. The violations occurred while Mr. Poulin was a Registered Representative with the Saint–Hyacinthe branch of Manulife Securities Inc., at the time an IIROC-regulated firm and now a New SRO-regulated firm. Mr. Poulin is no longer a registrant with a New SRO-regulated firm.

