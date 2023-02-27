TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - An application was heard before a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (the "Corporation") in the matter of Brant Securities Limited. The application was for an order expelling Brant Securities Limited from the Corporation and terminating its rights and privileges of membership.

The application was heard on February 23, 2023.

The hearing panel ordered that:

(a) Brant Securities Limited shall cease all dealings with clients and cease representing to any other persons that it is a member of the Corporation or provides investment services effective immediately;

(b) Pursuant to subsection 8212(4)(v) of the Investment Dealer Rules, Brant Securities Limited shall be and hereby is expelled from the Corporation effective immediately; and

(c) Pursuant to subsection 8212(4)(v) of the Investment Dealer Rules, Brant Securities Limited's rights and privileges of Corporation membership shall be and hereby are terminated effective immediately.

The Order dated February 23, 2023 is available at:

Brant Securities Limited – Order

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by New SRO-regulated firms (Investment Dealer Division) is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

New SRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. New SRO is carrying on the regulatory functions of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA), and is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.newselfregulatoryorganizationofcanada.ca.

