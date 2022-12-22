TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - On December 20, 2022, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. admitted to conduct involving supervisory controls over client fee agreements.

Specifically, CIBC World Markets Inc. admitted to the following violation:

(a) Between 2014 and 2021, CIBC World Markets Inc. failed to establish and maintain a system of controls and supervision to ensure client fee agreements were accurately recorded in its fee management systems and clients were charged appropriately, contrary to IIROC Dealer Member Rules 38.1 and 2500.

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, CIBC World Markets Inc. agreed to the following penalty:

(a) a fine in the amount of $119,000.

CIBC World Markets Inc. also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $5,000 and report on the execution of the Remediation Plan (as defined in the Settlement Agreement) to Enforcement staff by December 30, 2022, and as thereafter required by Enforcement staff to ensure the Remediation Plan is completed satisfactorily.

This case was resolved by Early Resolution Offer.

Enforcement staff agreed to a 30% reduction on the sanctions IIROC would otherwise seek based on CIBC World Market Inc.'s proactive and exceptional cooperation, remedial measures implemented, compensation to clients, and willingness to resolve this matter in a timely manner.

Early Resolution Offers promote the efficient resolution of cases at an earlier point in the enforcement process, while also ensuring investor harm is addressed through voluntary acts of compensation and the implementation of remedial measures by firms. Find out more here.

The Settlement Agreement is available at:

CIBC World Markets Inc. – Settlement Agreement

The Hearing Panel's decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca .

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into CIBC World Market Inc.'s conduct in December 2021.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by IIROC-regulated firms is available free of charge through the IIROC AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1 877 442-4322.

IIROC investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and/or individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in penalties including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

IIROC is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of 174 Canadian investment dealer firms of varying sizes and business models, and their more than 32,000 registered employees. IIROC also sets and enforces market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces. For more information, visit www.iiroc.ca.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - General News

For further information: Enforcement Contact: Andrew P. Werbowski, Director, Enforcement Litigation, 416 943-5789, [email protected]; Media Contact: Julia Mackenzie, Public Affairs Specialist, 416 786-1650, [email protected]