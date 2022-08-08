MONCTON, NB, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Following a disciplinary hearing held on May 11 and 12, 2022, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) found that Paul Maurice has engaged in discretionary trading in the joint account of two clients, without this account having been previously approved and accepted as a discretionary account. The Hearing Panel also found that Paul Maurice made misrepresentations to Enforcement Staff during the course of its investigation.

The Hearing Panel's reasons for the decision on liability, dated July 29, 2022, is available at:

Re Maurice, 2022 IIROC 18

Specifically, the Hearing Panel found that Mr. Maurice committed the following violations:

(a) In January and February 2020, the Respondent engaged in discretionary trading in the joint account of two clients, without this account having been previously approved and accepted as a discretionary account, contrary to Dealer Member Rule 1300.4 and 1300.5.

(b) Between May and December 2020, the Respondent made misrepresentations to Enforcement Staff during the course of an investigation, contrary to Consolidated Rule 1400.

A separate hearing will be held to determine the penalty to be imposed on Mr. Maurice, the date of which will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Maurice's conduct in July 2020. The alleged violations occurred while he was a Registered Representative with the Moncton branch, in New-Brunswick, of CIBC World Markets Inc., an IIROC-regulated firm. Mr. Maurice still employed with CIBC World Markets Inc.

