Enfamil brand Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic (infant formula) recalled due to possible presence of Cronobacter sakazakii Français
01 Jan, 2024, 14:18 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic (Infant Formula)
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Other
Distribution: National
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
