Enerplus Closes the Sale of Remaining Canadian Assets

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus") (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) announced today that it has closed the previously announced sale of substantially all of its remaining Canadian assets to Surge Energy Inc. for total consideration of CDN$245 million, prior to closing adjustments.

