Enerplus Closes the Sale of Certain Canadian Assets

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus" or the "Company") (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) announced today that it has closed the previously announced sale of certain Canadian assets located in Alberta (the "Assets") to Journey Energy Inc. for total consideration of CDN$140 million, prior to closing adjustments. The Assets include the Company's Ante Creek and Medicine Hat operations along with its broad interests west of the fifth and sixth meridians of Alberta.

