Enerplus Announces Voting Results from the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Enerplus Corporation

May 05, 2023, 06:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting held on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2023 Notice of Annual Meeting and Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated March 14, 2023 (the "Circular").

1. Election of Directors
Shareholders elected the following eight nominees as Directors of the Corporation who will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld  

Percent

Hilary A. Foulkes

103,982,834

96.66 %

3,596,204

3.34 %

Sherri A. Brillon

106,367,554

98.87 %

1,211,484

1.13 %

Judith D. Buie

106,028,934

98.56 %

1,550,104

1.44 %

Karen E. Clarke-Whistler

104,234,465

96.89 %

3,344,573

3.11 %

Ian C. Dundas

106,838,922

99.31 %

740,116

0.69 %

Mark. A. Houser

106,126,414

98.65 %

1,452,624

1.35 %

Jeffrey W. Sheets

106,296,078

98.81 %

1,282,960

1.19 %

Sheldon B. Steeves

105,653,736

98.21 %

1,925,302

1.79 %

2. Appointment of Auditors 
Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as auditors of the Corporation:

 

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld  

Percent

135,573,663

97.36 %

3,682,308

2.64 %

3. Approval of Unallocated Share Awards Under the Share Award Incentive Plan
Shareholders voted to approve the ordinary resolution to approve all unallocated Share Awards under the Share Award Incentive Plan, as described in the Circular:

 

Votes For


Percent

Votes Against  

Percent

98,270,066

91.35 %

9,308,970

8.65 %

4. Approval of the Non-binding Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation
Shareholders voted to approve the non-binding resolution on Enerplus' approach to executive compensation, as described in the Circular:

 

Votes For


Percent

Votes Against  

Percent

104,854,632

97.47 %

2,724,402

2.53 %

For further information, including financial and operating results and our most recent corporate presentation, please visit our website at www.enerplus.com or phone 1-800-319-6462. Shareholders may, upon request, obtain a hard copy of Enerplus' complete audited financial statements free of charge.

Investor Contacts: Drew Mair, 403-298-1707; Krista Norlin, 403-298-4304

