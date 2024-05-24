Enerplus Announces Shareholder Approval of Transaction with Chord Energy Corporation and Receipt of Investment Canada Act Approval

CALGARY, AB, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus" or the "Company") (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) announced today that the Company's shareholders have voted to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") which provides for the acquisition by Chord Energy Corporation ("Chord"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Spark Acquisition ULC, of all of the outstanding common shares of Enerplus. The Arrangement was approved by approximately 99.6% of votes cast by Company shareholders at a special meeting held today to consider the Arrangement. The Company also announced the transaction has received Investment Canada Act approval.

The Arrangement is expected to close on or about May 31, 2024, subject to the receipt of a final order from the Court of King's Bench of Alberta with respect to the Arrangement, which is currently scheduled for May 28, 2024, and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

