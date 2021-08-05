Enerplus Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results; Increases Dividend by 15%

All financial information contained within this news release has been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, except as noted under "Non-GAAP Measures". This news release includes forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are advised to review the "Forward-Looking Information and Statements" at the conclusion of this news release. A full copy of Enerplus' Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A are available on the Company's website at www.enerplus.com, under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus" or the "Company") (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) today reported its second quarter 2021 operating and financial results and an increase to its dividend. Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter was $136.9 million and adjusted funds flow was $184.3 million, compared to $90.6 million and $70.0 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020. Cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow increased compared to the same period in 2020 due to higher production and commodity prices during the second quarter of 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Successfully closed the strategic acquisition of assets in the Williston Basin from Hess Corporation on April 30, 2021

Achieved record production in the second quarter of 115,351 BOE per day, 26% higher than the prior quarter

Adjusted funds flow was $184.3 million in the second quarter, which exceeded capital spending of $129.9 million , generating free cash flow of $54.4 million

Annual average 2021 production guidance revised to 112,000 to 115,000 BOE per day, including 69,500 to 71,500 barrels per day of liquids, reflecting higher mid-points, with no change in 2021 capital spending guidance

Increasing return of capital to shareholders: quarterly dividend increased 15% to $0.038 per share; reinitiating share repurchase program

Capital efficiencies continuing to improve: well costs in North Dakota are tracking US$5.7 million per well, a 25% reduction compared to 2019

2021 Bakken crude oil price differential guidance strengthened to US$2.35 per barrel below WTI (from US$3.25 )

Estimated 2021 free cash flow of over $450 million based on current forward strip commodity prices

Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio estimated to be at or below 1.0x by year-end 2021 based on current forward strip commodity prices

"Our second quarter results reflect the increasing scale of our business and continued strong operational momentum," said Ian C. Dundas, President and CEO. "We delivered record production, capital efficiency gains along with an increasing free cash flow profile. The 15% increase to our quarterly dividend—our second dividend increase this year—and resumption of our share repurchase program underscores our commitment to providing increasing capital returns to shareholders. While we are prioritizing debt reduction in the near term, we will continue to evaluate returning incremental free cash flow to shareholders and are well positioned to meaningfully enhance our shareholder returns upon achieving our $400 million debt reduction target."

SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY

Production in the second quarter of 2021 was 115,351 BOE per day, an increase of 32% compared to the same period a year ago, and 26% higher than the prior quarter. Crude oil and natural gas liquids production in the second quarter of 2021 was 71,693 barrels per day, an increase of 49% compared to the same period a year ago, and 46% higher than the prior quarter. The increased production compared to the same period in 2020 was due to the contribution from the Company's Williston Basin acquisitions in 2021 and lower production during the second quarter of 2020 due to reduced activity and temporarily curtailed volumes in response to the low crude oil prices.

Enerplus reported a second quarter 2021 net loss of $59.7 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $609.3 million, or $2.74 per share, in the same period in 2020 which included non-cash impairments. The net loss recognized in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to non-cash mark to market losses related to commodity derivative instruments. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $67.9 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $41.2 million, or $0.19 per share, during the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income was higher compared to the same period in 2020 due to higher commodity prices and increased production.

Enerplus' second quarter 2021 realized Bakken oil price differential was US$2.76 per barrel below WTI, compared to US$4.36 per barrel below WTI in the second quarter of 2020. Bakken crude oil differentials improved relative to the prior year period due to increased U.S. refinery demand and significant available pipeline capacity in the basin.

The Company's realized Marcellus natural gas price differential was US$0.89 per Mcf below NYMEX during the second quarter of 2021 compared to US$0.49 per Mcf below NYMEX in the second quarter of 2020. The weaker second quarter 2021 differential reflected significant unplanned regional pipeline maintenance.

In the second quarter of 2021, Enerplus' operating expenses were $8.43 per BOE, compared to $6.84 per BOE during the same period in 2020. Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were impacted by price-related production curtailments and lower well servicing activity.

Second quarter transportation costs were $3.45 per BOE and cash general and administrative ("G&A") expenses were $1.04 per BOE.

Enerplus recorded a current tax expense of $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 related to U.S. federal taxes as a result of higher expected income in 2021.

Exploration and development capital spending was $129.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. The Company paid $11.0 million in dividends in the quarter.

Enerplus closed its strategic acquisition of certain assets in the Williston Basin from Hess Corporation on April 30, 2021, for total cash consideration of US$312 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, the Company had total debt of $1,208.1 million and cash on hand of $75.3 million. Enerplus made principal repayments of US$81.6 million on its 2009 and 2012 senior notes during the quarter.

ASSET ACTIVITY

Williston Basin production averaged 72,390 BOE per day (73% crude oil) during the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 64% compared to the same period a year ago, and 53% higher than the prior quarter. During the second quarter the Company drilled four gross operated wells (100% working interest) and brought 23 gross operated wells on production (83% average working interest). Enerplus continued to drive capital efficiency improvements through faster drilling and completions cycle times and other efficiencies. Enerplus set a company record in the second quarter drilling a two-mile lateral section in 48 hours (lateral spud to total depth). Total well costs in North Dakota are now expected to average US$5.7 million per well in 2021, a reduction of 25% compared to 2019 levels and well below the 2021 target of US$6.1 million.

Marcellus production averaged 192 MMcf per day during the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 3% compared to the same period in 2020, and 6% lower than the prior quarter.

Canadian waterflood production averaged 7,240 BOE per day (95% crude oil) during the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 14% compared to the same period in 2020, and 2% lower than the prior quarter.

FREE CASH FLOW PRIORITIES

Enerplus expects to allocate approximately 90% of its free cash flow, after dividends, to debt reduction. The Company is targeting a net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio at or below 1.0x assuming a $50 per barrel WTI oil price environment, representing a debt reduction target of approximately $400 million from second quarter 2021 levels. Enerplus estimates it will achieve its debt reduction target by mid-2022 based on current forward strip commodity prices. The remaining approximately 10% of free cash flow, after dividends, is expected to be allocated to incremental capital returns to shareholders, including potential dividend increases and share repurchases. The Company will continue to evaluate this free cash flow allocation as it makes progress on its debt reduction target with the expectation of increasing the allocation of free cash flow to shareholders once its debt target is achieved, assuming a supportive commodity price environment.

Given the Company's significant increase in cash flow generation following its strategic acquisitions in the first half of 2021, Enerplus believes the business can support a higher dividend while continuing to prioritize debt reduction. As a result, the Board of Directors has approved a 15% increase to the Company's quarterly dividend to $0.038 per share payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2021. This is Enerplus' second dividend increase year to date and represents a 27% increase, on an annualized basis, from the Company's dividend level at the start of the year.

Enerplus also received approval from its Board of Directors to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"), subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The proposed renewal will be for 10% of the public float (within the meaning under the TSX rules).

FIVE-YEAR OUTLOOK UPDATE

Enerplus has updated year one (2021) of its five-year outlook to reflect year to date commodity prices and the forward strip for the remainder of the year. The years 2022 to 2025 continue to be based on US$50 to US$55 per barrel WTI flat oil price assumptions. Based on this, the Company has increased the estimated cumulative free cash flow over this period to approximately $1.5 to $2.0 billion.

2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE

Enerplus revised its 2021 average production guidance to 112,000 to 115,000 BOE per day, including liquids production of 69,500 to 71,500 barrels per day due to outperformance year to date. Capital spending guidance is unchanged.

Enerplus narrowed its 2021 Bakken crude oil price differential guidance to US$2.35 per barrel below WTI, compared to US$3.25 per barrel below WTI previously. The improved differential guidance is due to strong year to date pricing and additional firm capacity on the Dakota Access Pipeline ("DAPL") secured in connection with the pipeline's expansion. Enerplus now has approximately 10,000 barrels per day of firm transportation on DAPL.

As a result of ongoing pipeline maintenance in the Marcellus, Enerplus widened its 2021 Marcellus natural gas price differential to US$0.65 per Mcf below NYMEX, compared to US$0.55 per Mcf below NYMEX previously.

The Company expects to incur current income tax expense of US$5 million to US$7 million in 2021.

A summary of the Company's 2021 guidance is provided below.

2021 Guidance

Capital spending $360 to $400 million Average annual production 112,000 – 115,000 BOE/day (from 111,000 – 115,000 BOE/day) Average annual crude oil and natural gas liquids production 69,500 – 71,500 bbls/day (from 68,500 – 71,500 bbls/day) Average royalty and production tax rate 26% Operating expense $8.25/BOE Transportation expense $3.85/BOE Cash G&A expense $1.25/BOE Current Income Tax expense US$5 – $7 million

2021 Full-Year Differential/Basis Outlook (1)

U.S. Bakken crude oil differential (compared to WTI crude oil)(2) US$(2.35)/bbl (from US$(3.25)/bbl) Marcellus natural gas sales price differential (compared to NYMEX natural gas) US$(0.65)/Mcf (from US$(0.55)/Mcf)

(1) Excluding transportation costs. (2) Based on the continued operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Risk Management

Enerplus' commodity hedging positions are provided in the table below.

Enerplus' Financial Commodity Hedging Contracts (As at August 4, 2021)





WTI Crude Oil (1)(2) (US$/bbl)

NYMEX Natural Gas (US$/Mcf)



Jul 1, 2021 –

Jan 1, 2022 –

Jan 1, 2023 –

Nov 1, 2023 –

Jul 1, 2021 –

Nov 1, 2021 –



Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2022

Oct 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2023

Oct 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2022 Swaps























Volume (bbls/day)

–

–

–

–

60,000

– Swaps

–

–

–

–

$ 2.90

–

























Collars























Volume (bbls/day)

23,000

17,000

–

–

40,000

40,000 Sold Puts

$ 36.39

$ 40.00

–

–

$ 2.15

– Purchased Puts

$ 46.39

$ 50.00

–

–

$ 2.75

$ 3.43 Sold Calls

$ 56.70

$ 57.91

–

–

$ 3.25

$ 6.00

























Hedges acquired from Bruin(3)

















































Swaps























Volume (bbls/day)

8,465

3,828

250

–

–

– Swaps

$ 42.52

$ 42.35

$ 42.10

–

–

–

























Collars























Volume (bbls/day)

–

–

2,000

2,000

–

– Purchased Puts

–

–

$ 5.00

$ 5.00

–

– Sold Calls

–

–

$ 75.00

$ 75.00

–

–

(1) The total average deferred premium spent on outstanding hedges is US$0.84/bbl from July 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021 and US$1.22/bbl from January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022. (2) Transactions with a common term have been aggregated and presented at weighted average prices and volumes. (3) Upon closing of the Bruin Acquisition, Bruin's outstanding hedges were recorded at a fair value liability of $96.5 million. At June 30, 2021, the fair value of the Bruin hedges was a liability of $100.0 million. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 we recorded a realized loss of $2.2 million and $1.7 million, respectively, on the settlement of the Bruin hedges. In Addition, we recognized an unrealized loss of $52.8 million and $35.4 million, respectively, for the change in the fair value of the Bruin hedges over the same periods. See Note 17 to the Q2 2021 Financial Statements for further detail.

SECOND QUARTER PRODUCTION AND Operational summary tables

Average Daily Production(1)



Three months ended June 30, 2021

Six months ended June 30, 2021

Williston

Basin Marcellus Canadian

Water-floods Other(2) Total

Williston

Basin Marcellus Canadian

Water-floods Other(2) Total Tight oil (bbl/d) 52,896 - - 1,900 54,797

43,743 - - 1,347 45,090 Light & medium oil (bbl/d) - - 2,912 86 2,998

- - 2,970 65 3,035 Heavy oil (bbl/d) - - 3,983 25 4,008

- - 4,045 17 4,063 Total crude oil (bbl/d) 52,896 - 6,895 2,012 61,803

43,743 - 7,015 1,429 52,188























Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 9,257 - 129 504 9,890

7,634 - 76 535 8,245























Shale gas (Mcf/d) 61,418 191,602 - 1,535 254,555

51,300 197,760 - 1,337 250,396 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) - - 1,296 6,093 7,389

- - 1,238 7,230 8,467 Total natural gas (Mcf/d) 61,418 191,602 1,296 7,628 261,945

51,300 197,760 1,238 8,566 258,863























Total production (BOE/d) 72,390 31,934 7,240 3,786 115,351

59,928 32,960 7,297 3,392 103,576

(1) Table may not add due to rounding. (2) Comprises DJ Basin and non-core properties in Canada.

Summary of Wells Drilled(1)



Three months ended

June 30, 2021

Six months ended

June 30, 2021

Operated

Non-Operated

Operated

Non-Operated

Gross Net

Gross Net

Gross Net

Gross Net Williston Basin 4 4.0

- -

4 4.0

- - Marcellus - -

14 0.6

- -

28 0.8 Canadian Waterfloods - -

- -

- -

- - Other(2) - -

- -

- -

2 0.3 Total 4 4.0

14 0.6

4 4.0

30 1.1

(1) Table may not add due to rounding. (2) Comprises DJ Basin and non-core properties in Canada.

Summary of Wells Brought On-Stream(1)



Three months ended

June 30, 2021

Six months ended

June 30, 2021

Operated

Non-Operated

Operated

Non-Operated

Gross Net

Gross Net

Gross Net

Gross Net Williston Basin 23 19.1

1 0.4

26 22.1

1 0.4 Marcellus - -

20 1.4

- -

36 1.8 Canadian Waterfloods - -

- -

- -

- - Other(2) - -

- -

3 2.6

2 0.3 Total 23 19.1

21 1.8

29 24.7

39 2.5

(1) Table may not add due to rounding. (2) Comprises DJ Basin and non-core properties in Canada.

SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Financial (CDN$, thousands, except ratios)























Net Income/(Loss)

$ (59,664)

$ (609,323)

$ (44,967)

$ (606,447) Adjusted Net Income/(Loss)(1)



67,932



(41,185)



124,183



(20,095) Cash Flow from Operating Activities



136,902



90,560



174,141



213,299 Adjusted Funds Flow(1)



184,320



69,997



312,435



183,224 Dividends to Shareholders - Declared



11,040



6,675



18,405



13,345 Total Debt Net of Cash(1)



1,132,841



518,094



1,132,841



518,094 Capital Spending



129,903



40,084



195,434



203,709 Property and Land Acquisitions



408,764



3,416



1,037,332



5,672 Property Divestments



(17)



(63)



4,978



5,515 Net Debt to Adjusted Funds Flow Ratio(1)(2)



2.3x



1.0x



2.3x



1.0x

























Financial per Weighted Average Shares Outstanding























Net Income /(Loss) - Basic

$ (0.23)

$ (2.74)

$ (0.18)

$ (2.73) Net Income/(Loss) - Diluted



(0.23)



(2.74)



(0.18)



(2.73) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000's) - Basic



256,750



222,557



250,443



222,457 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000's) - Diluted



256,750



222,557



250,443



222,457

























Selected Financial Results per BOE(3)(4)























Crude Oil & Natural Gas Sales(5)

$ 48.60

$ 19.53

$ 46.38

$ 26.11 Royalties and Production Taxes



(12.58)



(5.15)



(11.74)



(6.74) Commodity Derivative Instruments



(3.53)



6.73



(3.02)



5.12 Operating Expenses



(8.43)



(6.84)



(8.16)



(7.90) Transportation Costs



(3.45)



(4.28)



(3.68)



(4.11) Cash General and Administrative Expenses



(1.04)



(1.14)



(1.28)



(1.26) Cash Share-Based Compensation



(0.22)



(0.15)



(0.27)



0.09 Interest, Foreign Exchange and Other Expenses



(1.39)



(1.69)



(1.34)



(1.29) Current Income Tax Recovery/(Expenses)



(0.40)



1.81



(0.22)



0.85 Adjusted Funds Flow(1)

$ 17.56

$ 8.82

$ 16.67

$ 10.87





Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

SELECTED OPERATING RESULTS



2021

2020

2021

2020

Average Daily Production(4)

























Crude Oil (bbls/day)



61,803



43,168



52,187



46,106

Natural Gas Liquids (bbls/day)



9,890



4,929



8,245



5,137

Natural Gas (Mcf/day)



261,945



235,579



258,863



249,246

Total (BOE/day)



115,351



87,360



103,576



92,784



























% Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids



62%



55%



58%



55%





























Average Selling Price (4)(5)

























Crude Oil (per bbl)

$ 76.67

$ 30.55

$ 72.90

$ 41.59

Natural Gas Liquids (per bbl)



22.72



(0.96)



28.06



6.16

Natural Gas (per Mcf)



2.45



1.63



2.96



1.87





























Net Wells Drilled



5



3



5



37



(1) These are non–GAAP measures that do not have any standardized meaning under the Company's GAAP and, therefore, may not be directly comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. See "Non–GAAP Measures" section in the news release. (2) Ratio does not include trailing adjusted funds flow from the recent Williston Basin acquisitions. (3) Non-cash amounts have been excluded. (4) Based on Company interest production volumes. See "Presentation of Production Information" below. (5) Before transportation costs, royalties, and commodity derivative instruments.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(CDN$ thousands) unaudited



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets













Current Assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 75,278

$ 114,455 Accounts receivable





252,316



106,376 Derivative financial assets





—



3,550 Other current assets





7,505



7,137







335,099



231,518 Property, plant and equipment:













Crude oil and natural gas properties (full cost method)





1,680,329



575,559 Other capital assets, net





18,912



19,524 Property, plant and equipment





1,699,241



595,083 Right-of-use assets





36,951



32,853 Deferred income tax asset





600,257



607,001 Total Assets



$ 2,671,548

$ 1,466,455















Liabilities













Current liabilities













Accounts payable



$ 379,255

$ 251,822 Dividends payable





—



2,225 Current portion of long-term debt





98,688



103,836 Derivative financial liabilities





225,696



19,261 Current portion of lease liabilities





12,940



13,391







716,579



390,535 Derivative financial liabilities





64,536



— Long-term debt





1,109,431



386,586 Asset retirement obligation





160,201



130,208 Lease liabilities





27,668



23,446







1,361,836



540,240 Total Liabilities





2,078,415



930,775















Shareholders' Equity













Share capital – authorized unlimited common shares, no par value Issued and outstanding: June 30, 2021 – 257 million shares December 31, 2020 – 223 million shares





3,236,117



3,096,969 Paid-in capital





36,269



50,604 Accumulated deficit





(2,995,389)



(2,932,017) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)





316,136



320,124







593,133



535,680 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity



$ 2,671,548

$ 1,466,455

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)







Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30, (CDN$ thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues

























Crude oil and natural gas sales, net of royalties



$ 408,622

$ 122,069

$ 697,423

$ 350,196 Commodity derivative instruments gain/(loss)





(197,967)



(10,895)



(267,810)



120,446







210,655



111,174



429,613



470,642 Expenses

























Operating





88,459



54,353



152,981



133,373 Transportation





36,188



34,006



69,011



69,335 Production taxes





30,502



7,687



47,954



23,131 General and administrative





12,474



13,494



28,746



32,679 Depletion, depreciation and accretion





93,908



79,885



140,368



175,077 Asset impairment





—



426,810



4,300



426,810 Goodwill impairment





—



202,767



—



202,767 Interest





9,527



7,051



16,350



15,962 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss





6,864



1,493



6,986



(4,144) Transaction costs and other expense/(income)





(718)



6,301



3,806



6,072







277,204



833,847



470,502



1,081,062 Income/(Loss) before taxes





(66,549)



(722,673)



(40,889)



(610,420) Current income tax expense/(recovery)





4,175



(14,422)



4,175



(14,395) Deferred income tax expense/(recovery)





(11,060)



(98,928)



(97)



10,422 Net Income/(Loss)



$ (59,664)

$ (609,323)

$ (44,967)

$ (606,447)



























Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

























Unrealized gain/(loss) on foreign currency translation





(14,345)



(57,284)



(27,212)



74,490 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) on net investment hedge with U.S.

denominated debt, net of tax





14,702



19,466



23,224



(30,596) Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss)



$ (59,307)

$ (647,141)

$ (48,955)

$ (562,553)



























Net income/(Loss) per share

























Basic



$ (0.23)

$ (2.74)

$ (0.18)

$ (2.73) Diluted



$ (0.23)

$ (2.74)

$ (0.18)

$ (2.73)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30, (CDN$ thousands) unaudited



2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating Activities

























Net income/(loss)



$ (59,664)

$ (609,323)

$ (44,967)

$ (606,447) Non-cash items add/(deduct):

























Depletion, depreciation and accretion





93,908



79,885



140,368



175,077 Asset impairment





—



426,810



4,300



426,810 Goodwill impairment





—



202,767



—



202,767 Changes in fair value of derivative instruments





160,130



63,929



209,972



(32,499) Deferred income tax expense/(recovery)





(11,060)



(98,928)



(97)



10,422 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss on debt and working capital





5,539



1,038



5,858



(1,377) Share-based compensation and general and administrative





(23)



3,428



990



11,183 Other expenses/(income)





(2,353)



—



(2,353)



— Amortization of debt issuance costs





312



—



385



— Translation of U.S. dollar cash held in Canada





(2,469)



391



(2,021)



(2,712) Asset retirement obligation settlements





(1,359)



(333)



(8,439)



(11,127) Changes in non-cash operating working capital





(46,059)



20,896



(129,855)



41,202 Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities





136,902



90,560



174,141



213,299



























Financing Activities

























Bank term loan





—



—



501,286



— Bank credit facility





333,616



1,364



333,616



1,364 Repayment of senior notes





(99,348)



(114,010)



(99,348)



(114,010) Proceeds from the issuance of shares





—



—



125,746



— Purchase of common shares under Normal Course Issuer Bid





—



—



—



(2,536) Share-based compensation – cash settled (tax withholding)





—



—



(4,491)



(7,232) Dividends





(13,608)



(6,676)



(20,627)



(13,337) Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities





220,660



(119,322)



836,182



(135,751)



























Investing Activities

























Capital and office expenditures





(92,422)



(104,111)



(144,184)



(233,453) Bruin acquisition





(2,537)



—



(531,134)



— Dunn County acquisition





(374,613)



—



(374,613)



— Property and land acquisitions





(1,619)



(3,416)



(5,026)



(5,672) Property divestments





(17)



(63)



4,978



5,515 Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities





(471,208)



(107,590)



(1,049,979)



(233,610) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash & cash equivalents





(92)



453



479



10,590 Change in cash and cash equivalents





(113,738)



(135,899)



(39,177)



(145,472) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period





189,016



142,076



114,455



151,649 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



$ 75,278

$ 6,177

$ 75,278

$ 6,177

Currency and Accounting Principles

All amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified. All financial information in this news release has been prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, except as noted below under "Non-GAAP Measures".

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

This news release also contains references to "BOE" (barrels of oil equivalent), "MBOE" (one thousand barrels of oil equivalent), and "MMBOE" (one million barrels of oil equivalent). Enerplus has adopted the standard of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) when converting natural gas to BOEs. BOE, MBOE and MMBOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. The foregoing conversion ratios are based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and do not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading.

Presentation of Production Information

Under U.S. GAAP oil and gas sales are generally presented net of royalties and U.S. industry protocol is to present production volumes net of royalties. Under Canadian disclosure requirements and industry practice, oil and gas sales and production volumes are presented on a gross basis before deduction of royalties. All production volumes and oil and gas sales presented herein are reported on a "company interest" basis, before deduction of Crown and other royalties, plus Enerplus' royalty interest. All references to "liquids" in this news release include light and medium crude oil, heavy oil and tight oil (all together referred to as "crude oil") and natural gas liquids on a combined basis.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking information"). The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "guidance", "believes" and "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: expected benefits of the Hess asset and Bruin acquisition; expected impact of the Hess asset and Bruin acquisitions on Enerplus' operations and financial results, including expected free cash flow in 2021 and beyond and year-end net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio; anticipated impact of the Hess asset and Bruin acquisitions on Enerplus' future costs and expenses; the renewal of Enerplus' NCIB and terms thereof; expected capital spending levels in 2021 and the future and the impact thereof on our production levels and land holdings; expected production volumes and updated 2021 and future production guidance; expected operating strategy in 2021; the effect of Enerplus' participation in the DAPL expansion on increased crude oil transportation; 2021 average production volumes, timing thereof and the anticipated production mix; the proportion of our anticipated oil and gas production that is hedged and the expected effectiveness of such hedges in protecting our adjusted funds flow in 2021 and the future; the results from our drilling program and the timing of related production and ultimate well recoveries; oil and natural gas prices and differentials, our commodity risk management program in 2021 and expected hedging gains; expectations regarding our realized oil and natural gas prices; expected operating, transportation, cash G&A and financing costs; expected reduction in well costs; future royalty rates on our production and future production taxes; net debt to adjusted funds-flow ratio, financial capacity and liquidity and capital resources to fund capital spending, dividends and working capital requirements; expectations regarding our ability to comply with debt covenants under our bank credit facility, term loan and outstanding senior notes; and expectations regarding payment of increased dividends.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects several material factors, expectations and assumptions including, without limitation: that we will conduct our operations and achieve results of operations as anticipated, including considering the Hess asset and Bruin acquisition; that our development plans will achieve the expected results; that a lack of adequate infrastructure and/or low commodity price environment will not result in curtailment of production and/or reduced realized prices beyond our current expectations; current and estimated commodity prices, differentials and cost assumptions; the continued ability to operate DAPL; that our development plans will achieve the expected results; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions, including expectations regarding the duration and overall impact of COVID-19; the continuation of assumed tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; the accuracy of the estimates of our reserve and contingent resource volumes; the continued availability of adequate debt and/or equity financing and adjusted funds flow to fund our capital, operating and working capital requirements, and dividend payments as needed; the continued availability and sufficiency of our adjusted funds flow and availability under our bank credit facility to fund our working capital deficiency; our ability to comply with our debt covenants; the availability of third party services; the extent of our liabilities; the rates used to calculate the amount of our future abandonment and reclamation costs and asset retirement obligations; the availability of technology and processes to achieve environmental targets. In addition, Enerplus' 2021 outlook contained in this news release is based on the following rest of year prices: US$69/bbl WTI, US$3.92/Mcf NYMEX, and a USD/CDN exchange rate of 1.26. Furthermore, in addition, years 2022 to 2025 of Enerplus' five-year outlook contained in this news release is based on the following: a WTI price of between US$50.00/bbl and US$55.00/bbl, a NYMEX price of US$2.75/Mcf and a USD/CDN exchange rate of 1.27. We believe the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking information included in this news release is not a guarantee of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, without limitation: continued instability, or further deterioration, in global economic and market environment, including from COVID-19; continued low commodity price environment or further volatility in commodity prices; changes in realized prices of Enerplus' products from those currently anticipated; changes in the demand for or supply of our products; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Hess asset and Bruin acquisitions; unanticipated operating results, results from our capital spending activities or production declines; legal proceedings in connection with DAPL; curtailment of our production due to low realized prices or lack of adequate infrastructure; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in our capital plans or by third party operators of our properties; increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inability to comply with debt covenants under our bank credit facility and outstanding senior notes; inaccurate estimation of our oil and gas reserve and contingent resource volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; reliance on industry partners and third party service providers; changes in law or government programs or policies in Canada or the United States; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in our public disclosure documents (including, without limitation, those risks and contingencies described under "Risk Factors and Risk Management" in Enerplus' 2020 MD&A and in our other public filings).

The purpose of our estimated free cash flow disclosure is to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking information contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release, and we do not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

In this news release, Enerplus uses the terms "adjusted funds flow", "adjusted net income", "free cash flow" "total debt net of cash" and "net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio" measures to analyze operating performance, leverage and liquidity. "Adjusted funds flow" is calculated as net cash generated from operating activities but before changes in non-cash operating working capital and asset retirement obligation expenditures. "Adjusted net income" is calculated as net income adjusted for unrealized derivative instrument gain/loss, asset impairment, goodwill impairment, gain on divestment of assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain/loss, and the tax effect of these items. "Free cash flow" is calculated as adjusted funds flow minus capital spending. "Total debt net of cash" is calculated as senior notes plus term loan plus outstanding bank credit facility balance, minus cash and cash equivalents". "Net debt to adjusted funds flow" is calculated as total debt net of cash, including restricted cash, divided by adjusted funds flow.

Enerplus believes that, in addition to cash flow from operating activities, net earnings and other measures prescribed by U.S. GAAP, the terms "adjusted funds flow", "adjusted net income", "free cash flow", "total debt net of cash" and "net debt to adjusted funds flow" are useful supplemental measures as they provide an indication of the results generated by Enerplus' principal business activities. However, these measures are not measures recognized by U.S. GAAP and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Therefore, these measures, as defined by Enerplus, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and further information about these measures, see disclosure under "Non-GAAP Measures" in Enerplus' 2020 MD&A.

Electronic copies of Enerplus Corporation's Second Quarter 2021 MD&A and Financial Statements, along with other public information including investor presentations, are available on its website at www.enerplus.com. Shareholders may, upon request, receive a printed copy of the Company's audited financial statements at any time. For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 1-800-319-6462 or email [email protected].

