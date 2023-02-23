Enerplus Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results; 2023 Guidance; Updates Five-Year Outlook Through 2027

All financial information contained within this news release has been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is presented in U.S. dollars. This news release includes forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Production information, unless otherwise stated, is presented on a net basis (after deduction of royalty obligations). Readers are advised to review the "Forward-Looking Information and Statements" at the conclusion of this news release. Readers are also referred to "Notice Regarding Information Contained in this News Release" and "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" at the end of this news release for information regarding the presentation of the financial and operational information in this news release, as well as the use of certain financial measures that do not have standard meaning under U.S. GAAP. A copy of Enerplus' 2022 Financial Statements and MD&A is available on our website at www.enerplus.com, under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov. All amounts in this news release are stated in United States dollars unless otherwise specified.

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus" or the "Company") (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) today reported fourth quarter 2022 cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow of $316.6 million and $315.4 million, respectively, compared to $283.5 million and $258.5 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2022 cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow was $1,173.4 million and $1,230.3 million, respectively, compared to $604.8 million and $712.4 million, respectively, in 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS - FULL YEAR 2022

Generated adjusted funds flow of $1,230.3 million in 2022, which exceeded capital spending of $432.0 million , generating free cash flow (1) of $798.3 million .

in 2022, which exceeded capital spending of , generating free cash flow of . Reduced net debt by 65% from year-end 2021, ending 2022 with net debt of $221.5 million .

. Returned $452.5 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, representing 57% of 2022 free cash flow.

to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, representing 57% of 2022 free cash flow. Reduced shares outstanding by 11% during 2022, compared to year-end 2021.

Delivered 2022 average production of 100,326 BOE per day, 9% higher than 2021 (17% higher than 2021 on a per share basis).

Completed the divestment of substantially all its Canadian assets during 2022 for total consideration of $278.9 million ( CDN$380.4 million ), before purchase price adjustments.

( ), before purchase price adjustments. Replaced 112% of 2022 net production through net proved reserves additions (U.S. SEC Standards) and 139% of 2022 gross production through gross proved plus probable reserves additions (Canadian NI 51-101 Standards). See separate news release issued today.

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for more information.

"Enerplus delivered strong operational and financial results in 2022 marked by production outperformance, effective cost control, and robust free cash flow generation," said Ian C. Dundas, President and CEO. "Our liquids production increased 10%, exceeding expectations, while our solid execution and procurement dampened the impacts of inflation allowing us to operate within our original capital guidance range. We generated approximately $800 million of free cash flow, returning over half to shareholders and reducing our net debt by 65%. This performance has left us well positioned in 2023 where our focus will remain on developing our high-quality Bakken position under a capital efficient operating plan expected to deliver attractive free cash flow and continued value creation."

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 SUMMARY

Total production for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 106,915 BOE per day, an increase of 4% compared to the same period in 2021. Liquids production in the fourth quarter was 65,356 barrels per day, an increase of 1% compared to the same period in 2021. Strong well performance supported the higher year-over-year production in the fourth quarter of 2022 despite weather downtime in North Dakota in December and the divestment of the company's Canadian operations in the quarter. The Company's fourth quarter production was in line with its total and liquids production guidance of 105,000 to 110,000 BOE per day and 64,000 to 68,000 barrels per day, respectively.

In the Williston Basin, Enerplus drilled ten operated wells (88% average working interest) and brought five operated wells on production (96% average working interest). Williston Basin production averaged approximately 72,100 BOE per day (70% crude oil) in the quarter. Marcellus production averaged 181 MMcf per day in the quarter.

Enerplus reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $330.7 million, or $1.43 per share (diluted), compared to net income of $176.9 million, or $0.68 per share (diluted), in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding certain non-cash or non-recurring items, fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income(1) was $181.1 million, or $0.78 per share (diluted), compared to $130.0 million, or $0.50 per share (diluted), during the same period in 2021. The increase in net income and adjusted net income was primarily due to higher production and commodity prices.

Enerplus' fourth quarter 2022 Bakken crude oil price differential was $1.05 per barrel above WTI, compared to $0.88 per barrel below WTI for the same period in 2021. Bakken crude oil prices continued to trade at a premium to WTI due to excess pipeline capacity in the region, as well as continued demand for crude oil delivered to the U.S. Gulf Coast region. Enerplus' fourth quarter 2022 Marcellus natural gas price differential was $1.18 per Mcf below NYMEX, compared to $1.70 per Mcf below NYMEX for the same period in 2021. The narrower differential was due to stronger regional prices entering the winter season in 2022.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $9.68 per BOE, compared to $8.46 per BOE in the same period in 2021. The increase in per unit operating expenses was primarily due to the impacts of contracts with price escalators linked to WTI and the Consumer Price Index, as well as increased well service activity and costs. Cash general and administrative ("G&A") expenses were $1.15 per BOE in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.12 per BOE in the prior year period.

Current tax expense was $3.1 million in the fourth quarter.

Capital spending totaled $85.6 million in the fourth quarter. The Company paid $12.2 million in dividends during the quarter and repurchased 9.8 million common shares at an average price of $17.24 per common share for a total cost of $169.0 million.

Enerplus ended the fourth quarter with net debt of $221.5 million and had a net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio of 0.2 times.

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for more information.

FULL YEAR 2022 SUMMARY

Total production for 2022 was 100,326 BOE per day, an increase of 9% compared to 2021. Liquids production in 2022 was 61,698 barrels per day, an increase of 10% compared to 2021. The higher year-over-year production was due to development activity in North Dakota and the Marcellus, strong well performance, and the benefit of a full year of production from the Company's acquisitions in North Dakota. The Company's 2022 production was in line with its total and liquids production guidance of 99,750 to 101,000 BOE per day and 61,500 to 62,500 barrels per day, respectively.

Enerplus reported full year 2022 net income of $914.3 million, or $3.77 per share (diluted), compared to net income of $234.4 million, or $0.90 per share (diluted), in 2021. Excluding certain non-cash or non-recurring items, 2022 adjusted net income(1) was $707.1 million, or $2.91 per share (diluted), compared to $315.7 million, or $1.21 per share (diluted), in 2021. The higher net income and adjusted net income was primarily due to higher production and commodity prices.

Enerplus' 2022 Bakken crude oil price differential was $1.09 per barrel above WTI, compared to $2.15 per barrel below WTI in 2021. Bakken differentials strengthened throughout the year due to excess pipeline capacity in the region as regional production growth remained muted despite strong physical prices for crude oil delivered to the U.S. Gulf Coast. Enerplus' 2022 Marcellus natural gas price differential was $0.72 per Mcf below NYMEX, compared to $0.81 per Mcf below NYMEX in 2021, due to both inventory and supply concerns, particularly in Europe, given the reduction in natural gas supply from Russia slightly offset by lower Northeast U.S. demand during the fall shoulder season.

Operating expenses in 2022 were $9.99 per BOE, compared to $8.69 per BOE in 2021. The increase in per BOE operating expenses was primarily due to the impacts of contracts with price escalators linked to WTI and the Consumer Price Index as well as increased well service activity and costs. Cash G&A expenses in 2022 were $1.17 per BOE, compared to $1.14 per BOE in 2021.

Current tax expense was $28.1 million in 2022.

Capital spending totaled $432.0 million in 2022, in line with the Company's guidance of $430 million. The Company paid $41.6 million in dividends in 2022 and repurchased 27.9 million common shares at an average price of $14.71 per common share for a total cost of $410.9 million.

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section for more information.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) UPDATE

Enerplus continued to make progress on its ESG initiatives in 2022. Based on preliminary estimates and relative to its 2021 baseline, the Company reduced 2022 methane emissions intensity by 9% and scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions intensity by 16%. The Company continues to work towards its longer-term environmental targets, including methane intensity reduction targets of 30% and 50% by 2025 and 2030, respectively, and a scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity reduction target of 35% by 2030, in each case relative to the applicable 2021 baseline. As part of its emissions reduction strategy, Enerplus is participating in an electrification project in North Dakota and has allocated approximately $10 million towards the project in 2023 (included in the Company's capital spending guidance).

Since 2020, Enerplus has achieved a three-year average of an 80% reduction in Lost Time Injury Frequency ("LTIF") relative to its 2019 baseline. Enerplus is targeting a 25% reduction in LTIF on average from 2020 to 2023, relative to its 2019 baseline.

2023 GUIDANCE

Enerplus' 2023 capital spending guidance is $500 to $550 million, which is allocated approximately 95% to North Dakota, 2.5% to the Marcellus and 2.5% to the DJ Basin.

Consistent with its five-year outlook, the Company expects to deliver approximately 3% to 5% annual liquids production growth in 2023 after adjusting for the sale of substantially all of its Canadian assets in the fourth quarter of 2022 with associated production of 6,400 BOE per day (78% liquids). The Company's 2023 liquids production guidance is 57,000 to 61,000 barrels per day.

Activity in Enerplus' non-operated Marcellus natural gas position is expected to be significantly lower in 2023 with capital spending anticipated to be down over 70% year-over-year. Enerplus expects to participate in drilling 2.0 to 2.5 net wells and completing 1.0 to 1.5 net wells in 2023. As a result of the limited activity, Marcellus production is projected to be 8% lower in 2023, compared to 2022.

Overall, the Company's 2023 total production guidance is 93,000 to 98,000 BOE per day.

Operating cost guidance in 2023 is $10.75 to $11.75 per BOE, reflecting an increase from 2022 due to inflation adjusted contract prices and general cost escalation, increased gas processing volumes due to improved capture rates, and higher well-service activity.

Cash tax guidance in 2023 is 5% to 6% of adjusted funds flow before tax based on a commodity price environment of $80 per barrel WTI and $3.50 per Mcf NYMEX. Based on the same commodity price assumptions, Enerplus expects to generate approximately $475 million of free cash flow in 2023.

Operating plan

Under a two-rig program, Enerplus expects to drill 55 to 60 gross operated wells (86% average working interest) and bring 45 to 55 gross operated wells (87% average working interest) on production in North Dakota during the year. The Company expects its 2023 total well costs to increase approximately 10% year-over-year to $7.8 million, largely due to inflationary pressures. In addition, Enerplus has allocated a portion of its North Dakota budget to refrac opportunities in Dunn County and non-operated activity.

Enerplus also plans to drill and bring on production 4 gross operated wells (46% working interest) in the DJ Basin in 2023.

2023 capital spending is expected to be weighted approximately 60% to the first half of the year.

The table below summarizes Enerplus' 2023 guidance.

2023 Guidance Summary

Capital spending $500 – $550 million Average total production 93,000 – 98,000 BOE/day Average liquids production 57,000 – 61,000 bbls/day Average production tax rate (% of net sales, before transportation) 7 % Operating expense $10.75 – $11.75/BOE Transportation expense $4.35/BOE Cash G&A expense $1.35/BOE Current tax expense 5% – 6% of adjusted funds flow, before tax

2023 Differential/Basis Outlook(1)

U.S. Bakken crude oil differential (compared to WTI crude oil) $0.75/bbl Marcellus natural gas sales price differential (compared to NYMEX natural gas) $(0.75)/Mcf

(1) Excluding transportation costs.

RETURN OF CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS

As previously announced, Enerplus expects to return at least 60% of free cash flow generated in 2023 to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Based on current market conditions, the Company expects to continue to prioritize share repurchases for the majority of its return of capital plans due to its assessment that its intrinsic value is not adequately reflected in its current trading value. Despite an expected 2023 free cash flow profile weighted to the second half of the year, Enerplus intends to accelerate a portion of its second half free cash flow into its return of capital plans during the first half of 2023.

Subsequent to December 31, 2022 and up to and including February 22, 2023, Enerplus repurchased 1.4 million common shares at an average price of $16.65 per common share for a total cost of $23.7 million. As at February 22, 2023, Enerplus had 6.5 million shares remaining for repurchase under its normal course issuer bid authorization which can be renewed in August 2023 for up to 10% of the public float (within the meaning under the TSX rules).

Enerplus announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share payable on March 15, 2023, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2023. This quarterly dividend represents $48 million on an annualized basis.

Remaining free cash flow not allocated to return of capital is expected to be directed to reinforcing the balance sheet.

UPDATED 5-YEAR OUTLOOK (2023-2027)

Enerplus has updated its five-year outlook to include 2027 and to reflect the ongoing inflationary environment. The Company's outlook continues to be underpinned by a focus on strong and safe operational execution, low financial leverage and attractive free cash flow generation. The plan is also supported by over ten years of high-returning drilling inventory in North Dakota.

The Company projects annual capital spending of $500 to $550 million and is expected to deliver 3% to 5% annual liquids production growth. The five-year outlook is expected to have an average reinvestment rate of approximately 50% based on commodity price assumptions of $80 per barrel WTI and $4.00 per Mcf NYMEX(1).

(1) 2023 is based on forward strip commodity prices.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS RETIREMENTS

Enerplus would like to acknowledge Susan (Sue) MacKenzie and Robert (Bob) Hodgins for their long standing service to the Enerplus Board. Each have notified the board of directors that they intend to retire at the end of the current term and will not stand for re-election.

"On behalf of the board and company, I would like to thank Sue and Bob for their commitment and many impactful contributions over the years," said Hilary Foulkes, Chair of the Board of Directors of Enerplus. "Sue and Bob were appointed to the Enerplus board in 2011 and 2007, respectively. During their tenure they individually brought deep expertise to their committee leadership and board roles, and provided valuable perspectives which helped guide Enerplus through a period of meaningful change."

PRICE RISK MANAGEMENT UPDATE

The following is a summary of Enerplus' financial contracts in place at February 22, 2023:





WTI Crude Oil ($/bbl)(1)(2)

NYMEX Natural Gas ($/Mcf)(2)



Jan 1, 2023 –

Jul 1, 2023 –

Jan 1, 2023 – Apr 1, 2023 –



Jun 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2023

Mar 31, 2023 Oct 31, 2023 Swaps













Volume (bbls/day)

10,000

10,000

– – Brent – WTI Spread

$ 5.47

$ 5.47

– –















3 Way Collars













Volume (bbls/day)

15,000

5,000

– – Sold Puts

$ 61.67

$ 65.00

– – Purchased Puts

$ 79.33

$ 85.00

– – Sold Calls

$ 114.31

$ 128.16

– –















Collars













Volume (Mcf/day)

–

–

120,000 50,000 Volume (bbls/day)(3)

2,000

2,000

– – Purchased Puts

$ 5.00

$ 5.00

$ 6.27 $ 4.05 Sold Calls

$ 75.00

$ 75.00

$ 18.17 $ 7.00

(1) The total average deferred premium spent on our outstanding hedges is $1.25/bbl from January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2023. (2) Transactions with a common term have been aggregated and presented at weighted average prices and volumes. (3) Outstanding commodity derivative instruments acquired as part of the Bruin Acquisition.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 PRODUCTION AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY TABLES

Summary of Average Daily Production(1)



Three months ended December 31, 2022

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022

Williston

Basin Marcellus Canadian

Water-

floods Other(2) Total

Williston

Basin Marcellus Canadian

Water-

floods Other(2) Total Light & medium oil (bbl/d) - - 1,465 47 1,512

- - 1,917 33 1,950 Heavy oil (bbl/d) - - 1,649 19 1,668

- - 2,541 16 2,556 Tight oil (bbl/d) 50,652 - - 769 51,421

46,706 - - 805 47,511 Total crude oil (bbl/d) 50,652 - 3,114 835 54,601

46,706 - 4,458 853 52,017























Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 10,569 - 15 171 10,755

9,333 - 73 275 9,681























Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) - - 472 1,851 2,323

- - 1,170 4,755 5,925 Shale gas (Mcf/d) 65,134 181,126 - 767 247,028

55,987 168,947 - 911 225,845 Total natural gas (Mcf/d) 65,134 181,126 472 2,618 249,350

55,987 168,947 1,170 5,666 231,770























Total production (BOE/d) 72,077 30,188 3,208 1,442 106,915

65,370 28,158 4,725 2,073 100,326

(1) Table may not add due to rounding. (2) Comprises DJ Basin and non-core properties in Canada.



Summary of Wells Drilled(1)



Three months ended

December 31, 2022

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2022

Operated

Non-Operated

Operated

Non-Operated

Gross Net

Gross Net

Gross Net

Gross Net Williston Basin 10 8.8

4 0.8

45 38.8

43 7.0 Marcellus - -

19 0.2

- -

81 5.5 DJ Basin - -

- -

- -

15 0.4 Total 10 8.8

23 1.1

45 38.8

139 12.9

(1) Table may not add due to rounding.

Summary of Wells Brought On-Stream(1)



Three months ended

December 31, 2022

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2022

Operated

Non-Operated

Operated

Non-Operated

Gross Net

Gross Net

Gross Net

Gross Net Williston Basin 5 4.8

8 2.5

39 35.5

48 7.8 Marcellus - -

38 2.8

- -

96 6.8 DJ Basin - -

- -

- -

12 0.3 Total 5 4.8

46 5.2

39 35.5

156 15.0

(1) Table may not add due to rounding.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS



























SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Financial (US$, thousands, except ratios)























Net Income/(Loss)

$ 330,708

$ 176,913

$ 914,302

$ 234,441 Adjusted Net Income(1)



181,069



129,958



707,061



315,669 Cash Flow from Operating Activities



316,584



283,534



1,173,382



604,839 Adjusted Funds Flow



315,379



258,477



1,230,289



712,433 Dividends to Shareholders - Declared



12,223



7,884



41,597



30,535 Net Debt



221,516



640,423



221,516



640,423 Capital Spending



85,647



81,059



432,004



302,348 Property and Land Acquisitions



2,853



2,744



22,515



835,147 Property and Land Divestments



211,987



108,869



231,373



112,651 Net Debt to Adjusted Funds Flow Ratio



0.2x



0.9x



0.2x



0.9x

























Financial per Weighted Average Shares Outstanding























Net Income/(Loss) - Basic

$ 1.49

$ 0.71

$ 3.91

$ 0.93 Net Income/(Loss) - Diluted



1.43



0.68



3.77



0.90 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding

(000's) - Basic



222,404



250,359



233,946



251,909 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding

(000's) - Diluted



231,149



258,365



242,673



259,851

























Selected Financial Results per BOE(2)(3)























Crude Oil & Natural Gas Sales(4)

$ 55.78

$ 52.82

$ 64.27

$ 44.04 Commodity Derivative Instruments



(4.83)



(7.12)



(9.48)



(4.84) Operating Expenses



(9.68)



(8.46)



(9.99)



(8.69) Transportation Costs



(4.04)



(4.27)



(4.22)



(3.81) Production Taxes



(4.03)



(3.47)



(4.56)



(3.03) General and Administrative Expenses



(1.15)



(1.12)



(1.17)



(1.14) Cash Share-Based Compensation



(0.21)



(0.22)



(0.16)



(0.20) Interest, Foreign Exchange and Other Expenses



0.56



(0.82)



(0.32)



(1.08) Current Income Tax Recovery/(Expense)



(0.34)



(0.02)



(0.77)



(0.08) Adjusted Funds Flow

$ 32.06

$ 27.32

$ 33.60

$ 21.17



























SELECTED OPERATING RESULTS

Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Average Daily Production(3)























Crude Oil (bbls/day)



54,601



55,419



52,017



48,514 Natural Gas Liquids (bbls/day)



10,755



9,540



9,681



7,823 Natural Gas (Mcf/day)



249,351



227,186



231,770



215,304 Total (BOE/day)



106,915



102,823



100,326



92,221

























% Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids



61 %



63 %



61 %



61 %

























Average Selling Price(3)(4)























Crude Oil (per bbl)

$ 83.06

$ 75.21

$ 93.63

$ 65.89 Natural Gas Liquids (per bbl)



21.88



38.77



30.70



29.51 Natural Gas (per Mcf)



4.76



3.92



5.51



2.94

























Net Wells Drilled



9.9



10.0



51.7



25.0

(1) This financial measure is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section in this news release. (2) Non–cash amounts have been excluded. (3) Based on net production volumes. See "Presentation of Production and Reserves Information" section in this news release. (4) Before transportation costs and commodity derivative instruments.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets















(US$ thousands)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 38,000

$ 61,348 Accounts receivable



276,590



227,988 Other current assets



56,552



10,956 Derivative financial assets



36,542



5,668





407,684



305,960 Property, plant and equipment:











Crude oil and natural gas properties (full cost method)



1,322,904



1,253,505 Other capital assets



10,685



13,887 Property, plant and equipment



1,333,589



1,267,392 Other long-term assets



21,154



9,756 Right-of-use assets



20,556



26,118 Deferred income tax asset



154,998



380,858 Total Assets

$ 1,937,981

$ 1,990,084













Liabilities











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 398,482

$ 367,008 Current portion of long-term debt



80,600



100,600 Derivative financial liabilities



10,421



143,200 Current portion of lease liabilities



13,664



10,618





503,167



621,426 Long-term debt



178,916



601,171 Asset retirement obligation



114,662



132,814 Derivative financial liabilities



—



7,098 Lease liabilities



9,262



18,265 Deferred income tax liability



55,361



— Total Liabilities



861,368



1,380,774













Shareholders' Equity











Share capital – authorized unlimited common shares, no par value











Issued and outstanding: December 31, 2022 – 217 million shares











December 31, 2021 – 244 million shares



2,837,329



3,094,061 Paid-in capital



50,457



50,881 Accumulated deficit



(1,509,832)



(2,238,325) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(301,341)



(297,307)





1,076,613



609,310 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,937,981

$ 1,990,084

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)





















For the year ended December 31 (US$ thousands)

2022

2021

2020 Revenues

















Crude oil and natural gas sales

$ 2,353,374

$ 1,482,575

$ 553,739 Commodity derivative instruments gain/(loss)



(197,686)



(274,432)



75,742





2,155,688



1,208,143



629,481 Expenses

















Operating



365,701



292,433



197,097 Transportation



154,658



128,309



98,681 Production taxes



166,995



101,953



37,417 General and administrative



69,954



56,807



43,097 Depletion, depreciation and accretion



309,367



271,336



218,118 Asset impairment



—



3,420



751,723 Goodwill impairment



—



—



149,217 Interest



24,553



27,395



20,737 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss



10,159



(6,908)



1,232 Gain on divestment of assets



(151,937)



—



— Transaction costs and other expense/(income)



(1,360)



(2,487)



4,489





948,090



872,258



1,521,808 Income/(Loss) Before Taxes



1,207,598



335,885



(892,327) Current income tax expense/(recovery)



28,063



2,689



(10,716) Deferred income tax expense/(recovery)



265,233



98,755



(188,260) Net Income/(Loss)

$ 914,302

$ 234,441

$ (693,351)



















Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

















Unrealized gain/(loss) on foreign currency translation



22,507



(6,893)



(2,169) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) on net investment hedge, net of tax



(26,541)



4,097



1,780 Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

$ 910,268

$ 231,645

$ (693,740)



















Net Income/(Loss) per Share

















Basic

$ 3.91

$ 0.93

$ (3.12) Diluted

$ 3.77

$ 0.90

$ (3.12)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows























For the year ended December 31 (US$ thousands)



2022

2021

2020 Operating Activities



















Net income/(loss)



$ 914,302

$ 234,441

$ (693,351) Non-cash items add/(deduct):



















Depletion, depreciation and accretion





309,367



271,336



218,118 Asset impairment





—



3,420



751,723 Goodwill impairment





—



—



149,217 Changes in fair value of derivative instruments





(150,526)



109,536



18,074 Deferred income tax expense/(recovery)





265,233



98,755



(188,260) Foreign exchange (gain)/loss on debt and working capital





11,217



(8,055)



1,363 Share-based compensation and general and administrative





22,529



13,424



9,508 Other expense/(income)





(4,137)



(4,594)



— Amortization of debt issuance costs





1,476



1,093



— Translation of U.S. dollar cash held in parent company





(937)



(2,330)



(902) Gain on divestment of assets





(151,937)



—



— Other expense/(income) reclassified to Investing Activities





13,702



(4,593)



— Asset retirement obligation settlements





(17,401)



(12,951)



(13,275) Changes in non-cash operating working capital





(39,506)



(94,643)



83,669 Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities





1,173,382



604,839



335,884





















Financing Activities



















Drawings from/(repayment of) bank credit facilities





(340,650)



400,000



— Repayment of senior notes





(100,600)



(81,600)



(81,600) Debt issuance costs





(1,005)



(4,621)



— Purchase of common shares under Normal Course Issuer Bid





(410,906)



(123,182)



(1,807) Proceeds from the issuance of shares





—



98,339



— Share-based compensation – tax withholdings settled in cash





(13,386)



(3,551)



(5,567) Dividends





(41,597)



(32,284)



(19,897) Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities





(908,144)



253,101



(108,871)





















Investing Activities



















Capital and office expenditures





(429,873)



(271,131)



(248,990) Bruin acquisition





—



(420,249)



— Dunn County acquisition





—



(305,076)



— Canadian divestments





158,033



—



— Property and land acquisitions





(22,515)



(9,846)



(7,491) Property and land divestments





18,385



108,193



4,456 Other (expense)/income





(13,702)



4,593



— Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities





(289,672)



(893,516)



(252,025) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents





1,086



6,979



(1,786) Change in cash and cash equivalents





(23,348)



(28,597)



(26,798) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year





61,348



89,945



116,743 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year



$ 38,000

$ 61,348

$ 89,945

About Enerplus

Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.enerplus.com.

Follow @EnerplusCorp on Twitter at https://twitter.com/EnerplusCorp.

