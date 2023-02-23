Enerplus Announces 2022 Year End Reserves Results

Readers are advised to review the "Notice Regarding Information Contained in this News Release" at the conclusion of this news release for information regarding the presentation of the reserves information contained in this news release, including the definitions of, and differences between, "U.S. Standards" and "Canadian NI 51-101 Standards" used herein.

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus" or the "Company") (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) today reported year-end 2022 reserves under U.S. Standards and Canadian NI 51-101 Standards.

YEAR END 2022 RESERVES SUMMARY

U.S. Standards - after deduction of royalties ("net"), constant prices, U.S. dollars:

Net total proved reserves were 322.3 MMBOE, a decrease of 5% year-over-year, with the reduction driven by the sale of substantially all of the Company's Canadian assets in 2022. Excluding reserves changes due to the Canadian asset sales, net total proved reserves increased 2% year-over-year

Enerplus added 40.8 MMBOE of net proved reserves in 2022 (including technical revisions and economic factors), replacing 112% of its 2022 net production

Net proved developed producing ("PDP") finding and development ("F&D") costs were $8.27 per BOE

per BOE Net proved F&D costs were $16.43 per BOE, including future development costs ("FDC")

Canadian NI 51-101 Standards - before deduction of royalties ("gross"), forecast prices, U.S. dollars:

Gross proved plus probable ("2P") reserves were 601.1 MMBOE, a decrease of 2% year-over-year, with the reduction driven by the sale of substantially all of the Company's Canadian assets in 2022. Excluding reserves changes due to the Canadian asset sales, gross 2P reserves increased 3% year-over-year

Enerplus added 63.3 MMBOE of gross 2P reserves in 2022 (including technical revisions and economic factors), replacing 139% of its 2022 gross production

Gross PDP F&D costs were $7.15 per BOE

per BOE Gross 2P F&D costs were $17.82 per BOE, including FDC

"Enerplus' reserves additions and production replacement at competitive costs highlight the sustainability of our business. The Company's deep resource base in North Dakota continues to support a resilient long-term outlook," said Ian C. Dundas, President and CEO.

YEAR-END RESERVES EVALUATIONS

Reserves Summary

The following information sets out Enerplus' net (prepared in accordance with U.S. Standards) and gross and net (prepared in accordance with Canadian NI 51-101 Standards) crude oil, natural gas liquids ("NGLs") and natural gas reserves volumes as at December 31, 2022. Under different price scenarios, these reserves could vary as a change in price can affect the economic limit associated with a property. For additional information regarding Enerplus' crude oil, NGLs and natural gas reserves as at December 31, 2022, see Enerplus' Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "AIF") on Enerplus' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and Enerplus' U.S. Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Form 40-F") on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, each of which are anticipated to be filed on February 23, 2023.

2022 Net Proved Reserves Summary - U.S. Standards (Constant prices) (1)(2)



Tight Oil

(Mbbls) Total Oil

(Mbbls) Natural Gas

Liquids

(Mbbls) Shale Gas (MMcf) Total

(MBOE) Net









Proved developed producing 78,342 78,342 15,993 621,563 197,928 Proved developed non-producing 2,468 2,468 348 3,425 3,387 Proved undeveloped 68,144 68,144 10,758 252,480 120,982 Total Proved 148,953 148,953 27,100 877,468 322,298



Notes: (1) Volumes are calculated in accordance with U.S. Standards, using net reserves (being the Company's working interest share after deduction of royalty interests plus the Company's royalty interests) and constant prices (being the unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of the-month price for the applicable product for each of the twelve months in 2022) and costs. For additional information regarding U.S. Standards, see "Notice Regarding Information Contained in this News Release – Presentation of Reserves Information" in this news release. (2) Tables may not add due to rounding.

2022 Gross and Net Proved plus Probable Reserves Summary - Canadian NI 51-101 Standards (Forecast prices) (1)(2)



Tight Oil

(Mbbls) Total Oil

(Mbbls) Natural Gas

Liquids

(Mbbls) Shale Gas (MMcf) Total

(MBOE) Gross









Proved developed producing 92,788 92,788 18,839 756,966 237,789 Proved developed non-producing 2,925 2,925 413 4,131 4,026 Proved undeveloped 84,560 84,560 13,340 313,106 150,085 Total proved 180,273 180,273 32,592 1,074,204 391,899 Total probable 136,863 136,863 23,743 291,705 209,224 Gross Proved plus Probable 317,136 317,136 56,335 1,365,908 601,123 Net









Proved developed producing 74,632 74,632 15,172 607,337 191,027 Proved developed non-producing 2,352 2,352 332 3,334 3,240 Proved undeveloped 67,699 67,699 10,676 252,747 120,500 Total proved 144,684 144,684 26,179 863,419 314,766 Total probable 109,661 109,661 19,036 237,802 168,331 Net Proved plus Probable 254,345 254,345 45,215 1,101,221 483,097



Notes: (1) Volumes are calculated in accordance with Canadian NI 51-101 Standards, using gross reserves (being the Company's working interest share before deduction of royalty interests and without including any of the Company's royalty interests) and net reserves (being the Company's working interest share after deduction of royalty interests plus the Company's royalty interests), forecast prices and escalating costs. For additional information regarding the forecast prices used and Canadian NI 51-101 Standards, see "Price Assumptions Used Under U.S. Standards and Canadian NI 51-101 Standards" and "Notice Regarding Information Contained in this News Release – Presentation of Reserves Information" in this news release. (2) Tables may not add due to rounding.

Reserves Reconciliation

2022 Net Proved Reserves Reconciliation - U.S. Standards (Constant prices) (1)(2)(3)



Light &

Medium

Oil

(Mbbls)(2) Heavy

Oil (Mbbls)(2) Tight

Oil (Mbbls) Total

Crude

Oil (Mbbls) Natural

Gas

Liquids

(Mbbls) Conventional

Natural Gas

(MMcf) Shale

Gas

(MMcf) Total

Natural

Gas

(MMcf) Total

(MBOE) Proved Reserves at

Dec. 31, 2021 5,213 13,464 144,697 163,374 27,561 15,117 873,268 888,385 339,000 Purchases of reserves in

place - - 231 231 24 - 143 143 278 Sales of reserves in place (4,502) (12,531) (1,148) (18,181) (628) (12,955) (1,395) (14,349) (21,200) Discoveries and extensions - - 15,554 15,554 2,430 - 122,762 122,762 38,444 Revisions of previous

estimates - - 6,961 6,961 1,246 - (34,876) (34,876) 2,394 Improved recovery - - - - - - - - - Production (712) (933) (17,342) (18,986) (3,534) (2,162) (82,433) (84,596) (36,619) Proved Reserves at

Dec. 31, 2022 - - 148,953 148,953 27,100 - 877,468 877,468 322,298



Notes: (1) Volumes are calculated in accordance with U.S. Standards, using net reserves (being the Company's working interest share after deduction of royalty interests plus the Company's royalty interests) and constant prices (being the unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of the-month price for the applicable product for each of the twelve months in 2022) and costs. For additional information regarding U.S. Standards, see "Notice Regarding Information Contained in this News Release – Presentation of Reserves Information" at the conclusion of this news release. (2) Substantially all Canadian assets were sold during 2022. (3) Tables may not add due to rounding.

2022 Net Proved Reserves Reconciliation - Canadian NI 51-101 Standards (Forecast prices) (1)(2)(3)



Light &

Medium

Oil

(Mbbls)(2) Heavy

Oil

(Mbbls)(2) Tight

Oil

(Mbbls) Total

Crude

Oil

(Mbbls) Natural

Gas

Liquids

(Mbbls) Conventional

Natural Gas

(MMcf) (2) Shale

Gas

(MMcf) Total

Natural

Gas

(MMcf) Total

(MBOE) Proved Reserves at

Dec. 31, 2021 5,173 13,255 143,365 161,793 27,236 14,648 861,939 876,586 335,127 Acquisitions - - 231 231 24 - 143 143 278 Dispositions (4,461) (12,322) (1,145) (17,929) (605) (12,485) (1,368) (13,853) (20,843) Discoveries - - - - - - - - - Extensions & improved

recovery - - 15,463 15,463 2,414 - 54,910 54,910 27,029 Economic factors - - 3,998 3,998 809 - (356) (356) 4,748 Technical revisions - - 114 114 (165) - 30,584 30,584 5,046 Production (712) (933) (17,342) (18,986) (3,534) (2,162) (82,433) (84,596) (36,619) Proved Reserves at

Dec. 31, 2022 - - 144,684 144,684 26,179 - 863,419 863,419 314,766



Notes: (1) Volumes are calculated in accordance with Canadian NI 51-101 Standards, using net reserves (being the Company's working interest share after deduction of royalty interests), forecast prices and escalating costs. For additional information regarding the forecast prices used and Canadian NI 51-101 Standards, see "Notice Regarding Information Contained in this News Release – Presentation of Reserves Information" at the conclusion of this news release. (2) Substantially all Canadian assets were sold during 2022. (3) Tables may not add due to rounding.

2022 Gross Proved and Proved plus Probable Reserves Reconciliations - Canadian NI 51-101 Standards (Forecast prices) (1)(2)(3)



Light &

Medium

Oil

(Mbbls)(2) Heavy Oil

(Mbbls)(2) Tight Oil

(Mbbls) Total

Crude Oil

(Mbbls) Natural

Gas

Liquids

(Mbbls) Conventional

Natural Gas

(MMcf)(2) Shale

Gas

(MMcf) Total

Natural

Gas

(MMcf) Total

(MBOE) Proved Reserves at

Dec. 31, 2021 6,245 15,612 178,600 200,457 33,897 15,196 1,070,500 1,085,696 415,304 Acquisitions - - 290 290 31 - 148 148 346 Dispositions (5,267) (14,401) (1,432) (21,100) (728) (13,090) (1,655) (14,745) (24,286) Discoveries - - - - - - - - - Extensions & improved

recovery - - 19,235 19,235 3,002 - 67,503 67,503 33,488 Economic factors - - 4,963 4,963 1,005 - 5,924 5,924 6,956 Technical revisions - - 165 165 (220) - 34,560 34,560 5,705 Production (978) (1,211) (21,549) (23,737) (4,395) (2,106) (102,776) (104,882) (45,613) Proved Reserves at

Dec. 31, 2022 - - 180,273 180,273 32,592 - 1,074,204 1,074,204 391,899



Light &

Medium

Oil

(Mbbls)(2) Heavy

Oil

(Mbbls)(2) Tight Oil

(Mbbls) Total

Crude

Oil (Mbbls) Natural

Gas Liquids

(Mbbls) Conventional

Natural Gas

(MMcf)(2) Shale

Gas

(MMcf) Total

Natural

Gas

(MMcf) Total

(MBOE) Proved plus Probable

Reserves at Dec. 31, 2021 8,162 20,691 299,346 328,199 56,221 19,677 1,367,927 1,387,604 615,688 Acquisitions - - 363 363 38 - 183 183 431 Dispositions (7,184) (19,480) (1,782) (28,447) (996) (17,571) (2,156) (19,727) (32,731) Discoveries - - - - - - - - - Extensions & improved

recovery - - 43,451 43,451 7,018 - 137,336 137,336 73,358 Economic factors - - 7,094 7,094 1,414 - 8,203 8,203 9,875 Technical revisions - - (9,786) (9,786) (2,965) - (42,808) (42,808) (19,886) Production (978) (1,211) (21,549) (23,737) (4,395) (2,106) (102,776) (104,882) (45,613) Proved plus Probable

Reserves at Dec. 31, 2022 - - 317,136 317,136 56,335 - 1,365,908 1,365,908 601,123

























Notes: (1) Volumes are calculated in accordance with Canadian NI 51-101 Standards, using gross reserves (being the Company's working interest share before deduction of royalty interests), forecast prices and escalating costs. For additional information regarding the forecast prices used and Canadian NI 51-101 Standards, see "Notice Regarding Information Contained in this News Release – Presentation of Reserves Information" at the conclusion of this news release. (2) Substantially all Canadian assets were sold during 2022. (3) Tables may not add due to rounding.

Price Assumptions Used Under U.S. Standards and Canadian NI 51-101 Standards

Constant prices used under

U.S. Standards(2)



Forecast prices and cost escalation used under

Canadian NI 51-101 Standards(3) Year WTI

Crude Oil

US$/bbl U.S. Henry Hub Gas Price

US$/MMBtu Inflation Rate %/year





WTI

Crude Oil

US$/bbl U.S. Henry Hub Gas Price

US$/MMBtu Inflation Rate %/year 2023+ 94.14 6.25 n/a



2023 80.33 4.74 0.0











2024 78.50 4.50 2.3











2025 76.95 4.31 2.0











2026 77.61 4.40 2.0











2027 79.16 4.49 2.0











2028 80.74 4.58 2.0











2029 82.36 4.67 2.0











2030 84.00 4.76 2.0











2031 85.69 4.86 2.0











2032 87.40 4.95 2.0











2033 89.15 5.05 2.0











2034 90.93 5.15 2.0











2035 92.75 5.26 2.0











2036 94.61 5.36 2.0











2037 96.50 5.47 2.0











Thereafter (1) (1) 2.0



Notes: (1) Escalation is approximately 2% per year thereafter. (2) Represents the unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of the-month price for that product for each of the twelve months in 2022. Under the U.S. Standards costs are not inflated. (3) Represents the average commodity price forecasts and inflation rates of McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd, GLJ Ltd. and Sproule Associates Limited as of January 1, 2023, and assume no legislative or regulatory amendments.

Future Development Costs

Changes in forecast FDC occur annually as a result of development activities, acquisition and divestment activities and capital cost estimates that reflect the evaluators' best estimate of the capital required to bring the proved and proved plus probable reserves on production. The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent year and the change during the year in estimated FDC generally reflect the total finding and development costs related to reserves additions for that year.

The following is a summary of the estimated FDC required to bring the total proved and proved plus probable reserves on production:



U.S. Standards(1)(2) Canadian NI 51-101 Standards(1)(2) Future Development Costs Proved Reserves Proved Reserves Proved Plus Probable Reserves (US$ millions)





2023 484 484 485 2024 344 347 347 2025 457 472 472 2026 236 248 316 2027 1 1 463 2028 0 0 379 Remainder - 0 574 Total FDC Undiscounted 1,523 1,553 3,038 Total FDC Discounted at 10% 1,297 1,320 2,207



Note: (1) FDC under U.S. Standards are not inflated. FDC under Canadian NI 51-101 Standards are inflated as per the price assumption table in the section above. (2) Tables may not add due to rounding.

About Enerplus

Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.enerplus.com.

NOTICE REGARDING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

This news release also contains references to "BOE" (barrels of oil equivalent), "MBOE" (one thousand barrels of oil equivalent), and "MMBOE" (one million barrels of oil equivalent). Enerplus has adopted the standard of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) when converting natural gas to BOEs. BOE, MBOE and MMBOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. The foregoing conversion ratios are based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and do not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading.

Presentation of Reserves and Other Oil and Gas Information

All of the Company's reserves have been evaluated in accordance with Canadian reserve evaluation standards under National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("Canadian NI 51-101 Standards"). Independent reserves evaluations have been conducted on properties comprising 100% of the net present value (discounted at 10%, before tax, using January 1, 2023 forecast prices and costs) of the Company's total proved plus probable reserves. McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel"), an independent petroleum consulting firm based in Calgary, Alberta, has evaluated all of the proved plus probable reserves associated with the Company's properties located in North Dakota and Colorado. Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. ("NSAI"), independent petroleum consultants based in Dallas, Texas, has evaluated all of the Company's reserves associated with the Company's properties in Pennsylvania in accordance with Canadian NI 51-101 Standards. For consistency in the Company's reserves reporting, NSAI also used the average commodity price forecasts and inflation rates of McDaniel, GLJ Ltd. and Sproule Associates Limited, independent petroleum consultants, as of January 1, 2023 to prepare its report.

The Company has also presented certain reserves information effective December 31, 2022 in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Accounting Standards Board's ASC Topic 932 Extractive Activities – Oil and Gas ("ASC 932"), which generally utilize definitions and estimations of proved reserves that are consistent with Rule 4-10 of Regulation S-X promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC Rules"), but does not necessarily include all of the disclosure required by the SEC disclosure standards set forth in Subpart 1200 of Regulation S-K (collectively, the "U.S. Standards"). Concurrent to the evaluation of the Company's Canadian NI 51-101 Standards reserves, McDaniel and NSAI prepared and reviewed estimates of the Company's reserves under the U.S. Standards. The practice of preparing production and reserves data under Canadian NI 51-101 Standards differs from the U.S. Standards. The primary differences between the two reporting requirements include:

the Canadian NI 51-101 Standards require disclosure of proved and probable reserves, while the U.S. Standards require disclosure of only proved reserves;

the Canadian NI 51-101 Standards require the use of forecast prices in the estimation of reserves, while the U.S. Standards require the use of 12-month average trailing historical prices, which are held constant;

the Canadian NI 51-101 Standards require disclosure of reserves on a gross (before royalties) and net (after royalties) basis, while the U.S. Standards require disclosure on a net (after royalties) basis;

the Canadian NI 51-101 Standards require disclosure of production on a gross (before royalties) basis, while the U.S. Standards require disclosure on a net (after royalties) basis;

the Canadian NI 51-101 Standards require that reserves and other data be reported on a more granular product type basis than required by the U.S. Standards;

the Canadian NI 51-101 Standards require that proved undeveloped reserves be reviewed annually for retention or reclassification if development has not proceeded as previously planned, while the U.S. Standards specify a five-year limit after initial booking for the development of proved undeveloped reserves; and

The SEC prohibits disclosure of oil and gas resources in SEC filings, including contingent resources, whereas Canadian securities regulatory authorities allow disclosure of oil and gas resources. Resources are different than, and should not be construed as, reserves.

F&D costs presented in this news release are calculated (i) in the case of F&D costs for proved developed producing reserves, by dividing the sum of the exploration and development costs incurred in the year, by the additions to proved developed producing reserves in the year, (ii) in the case of F&D costs for proved reserves, by dividing the sum of exploration and development costs incurred in the year plus the change in estimated future development costs in the year, by the additions to proved reserves in the year, and (iii) in the case of F&D costs for proved plus probable reserves, by dividing the sum of exploration and development costs incurred in the year plus the change in estimated future development costs in the year, by the additions to proved plus probable reserves in the year. The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated future development costs generally reflect total finding and development costs related to its reserves additions for that year. F&D costs are presented in U.S. dollars per net of gross BOE, as specified.

Complete disclosure of our oil and gas reserves and other oil and gas information presented in accordance with Canadian NI 51-101 Standards , as well as supplemental information presented in accordance with U.S. Standards, is contained within our AIF, which is available on our website at www.enerplus.com and under our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Additionally, our AIF forms part of our Form 40-F that is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are also urged to review the Management's Discussion & Analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed on SEDAR and as part of our Form 40-F filed on EDGAR concurrently with this news release for more complete disclosure on our operations.

All references to "crude oil" in this news release include light and medium crude oil, heavy oil and tight oil on a combined basis. All references to "natural gas" in this news release include conventional natural gas and shale gas on a combined basis.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking information"). The use of any of the words "anticipate", "estimate", "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: the quantity of the Company's oil and gas reserves; forecast oil and natural gas prices in 2023 and in the future; and estimated future FDC. Additionally, statements relating to "reserves" are also deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects several material factors, expectations and assumptions including, without limitation: that we will conduct our operations and achieve results of operations as anticipated; that our development plans will achieve the expected results; that lack of adequate infrastructure will not result in curtailment of production and/or reduced realized prices beyond our current expectations; current commodity prices, differentials and cost assumptions; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions; the continuation of assumed tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; the accuracy of the estimates of our reserve and contingent resource volumes; and the availability of third party services. We believe the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking information included in this news release is not a guarantee of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, without limitation: decreases in commodity prices or volatility in commodity prices; changes in realized prices of Enerplus' products from those currently anticipated; changes in the demand for or supply of our products, including global energy demand and including as a result of ongoing disruptions to global supply chains; unanticipated operating results, results from our capital spending activities or production declines; curtailment of our production due to low realized prices or lack of adequate infrastructure; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; inaccurate estimation of our oil and gas reserve and contingent resource volumes; increased costs; reliance on industry partners and third party service providers; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in our public disclosure documents (including, without limitation, those risks and contingencies described under "Risk Factors and Risk Management" in Enerplus' 2022 MD&A, AIF and in our other public filings).

The forward-looking information contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release, and we do not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

