Energy Storage Canada Honours Six Leaders Advancing Energy Storage in Canada

The first award selected by ESC's Board of Directors, the 2025 Energy Storage Trailblazer Award, was presented to Barbara Ellard, Director of Resource System Adequacy, at Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO). The award recognizes individuals whose leadership exceeds organizational mandates to shape the sector at large. Barbara's leadership and vision related to the early integration of long duration energy storage (LDES) have been instrumental in the deployment of Ontario's first procurement for LDES assets, one of the first procurements of its kind worldwide.

The 2025 Friend of Energy Storage Award, the second board-selected award, was presented to the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB). The award honours an individual or organization outside of the storage industry that has demonstrated staunch support for the sector or played a critical role in enabling its growth. The CIB was recognized for its financial leadership, enabling transformative energy storage projects in several locations across Canada, affirming their bankability and scalability, to accelerate storage deployment nationwide to the benefit of all Canadians.

Reflecting on the evening, Justin Rangooni, Executive Director of Energy Storage Canada, noted: "The 2025 Energy Storage Canada Award recipients showcase the innovation, leadership, and collaboration driving storage to the heart of Canada's clean energy transition. Our recently published Energy Storage Market Outlook projects as much as 37 gigawatts (GWs) of long and short duration will be needed to meet Canada's energy demand between now and 2050. We're excited to continue highlighting the incredible projects that are leading the way."

The 2025 Foundational Research in Energy Storage Award, a new category introduced this year, was presented to JL Richards & Associates. The firm was recognized for their study of the integration of Photovoltaic (PV) systems and battery energy storage systems (BESSs) alone and together, in a residential context. Finding no singular guidelines or standard for residential use, in combination with software and modelling gaps, the report provides a clear framework and use cases for PV & BESS systems in the residential context, providing a centralized resource of reliable information for policymakers, regulators, and developers in the field.

The 2025 Grid Management Storage Award, also introduced this year, went to BluWave-ai. Their EV Everywhere project with Hydro Ottawa combines AI with real-time data from the grid, EVs, and batteries to identify the best time to charge or pause charging, relative to considerations such as energy cost, emissions, and grid stress. Their project demonstrates the potential for advanced intelligence to modernize our electricity grids and to unlock the full potential of the storage assets at our disposal.

The 2025 Landmark Application of Energy Storage Award was awarded to Enwave Energy Corporation for their recent project as part of The Well – a mixed-use community in Toronto's King West Neighbourhood. As part of this community development Enwave pioneered an 8-million litre Thermal Energy Storage (TES) tank located six levels underground and stores chilled or heated water produced using off-peak electricity and discharges it during electricity system peaks to efficiently heat and cool buildings while reducing demand on the electricity grid. The project exemplifies how creative engineering, and partnerships can push the boundaries of storage applications in Canada.

Finally, the 2025 Energy Storage Milestone Award was presented to Oneida Energy Storage LP. The Oneida project, a 250 MW/1,000 MWh battery facility now operating in Ontario, is currently the largest of its kind in Canada. At the time of submission, the facility was already delivering its full 1000 MWh capacity during peak demand on some of the hottest days, making it a major milestone for the industry in demonstrating the transformative contributions of large-scale storage projects for Canadian electricity grids.

Launched in 2022 as part of ESC's national annual conference, the Energy Storage Canada Awards celebrate leadership, ingenuity, and impact of the industry as storage scales up to play a central role in Canada's Net Zero future. The call for nominations for the 2026 Energy Storage Canada Awards will open in Spring 2026

Quotes:

"The CIB is honoured to receive the 2025 Friend of Energy Storage Award and to be recognized for advancing energy storage infrastructure in Canada. These projects are vital components of a sustainable, affordable, and reliable grid, and we're proud to partner on innovative infrastructure that creates jobs and strengthens energy security - particularly in collaboration with Indigenous and northern communities."

Sashen Guneratna, Managing Director, Canada Infrastructure Bank

"I want to thank the ESC for this incredible recognition. The Energy Storage Trailblazer Award is a reflection of the many teams across the IESO who are contributing to this important work. With each new initiative, we are expanding Ontario's ability to meet its evolving energy needs with innovative storage technologies. It is exciting to work with an industry of trailblazers to ensure we have a reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy future for the province."

Barbara Ellard, Director, Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO)

"Enwave is honoured to receive Energy Storage Canada's Landmark Application for Energy Storage Award for our thermal battery at The Well. This project showcases how a holistic approach to energy can create significant value for local communities as well as the larger electrical grid—delivering reliable, cost-effective, low-carbon heating and cooling while reducing demand on the grid and providing a more efficient approach to electrification. This award is further recognition that district energy and our thermal battery at the Well is a model that we can replicate across Ontario and Canada to achieve a more reliable, affordable energy transition to power Canada's prosperity."

Carlyle Coutinho, CEO, Enwave Energy Corporation

Our EV Everywhere product is demonstrating, in real-time, how a distributed fleet of electric vehicles can be transformed into a vital, real-time storage asset which by 2030 is projected to grow to 5M vehicles. BluWave-ai's testing shows up to 15% are grid connected at any point resulting in a grid power load Canada wide of 4-5GW equalling or surpassing utility scale storage projected in the same time frame and equalling a large nuclear reactor of generation. By using AI to intelligently manage charging based on grid stress and renewable energy availability, we are not just onboarding more EVs, we are actively modernizing our electricity grids by converting EV's into managed grid scale storage and unlocking the full potential of this distributed energy storage while also coordinating with front of the meter storage that is emerging in distribution grids. This is the future of smart, sustainable energy management, built right here in Canada."

Devashish Paul, CEO and Founder of BluWave-ai

