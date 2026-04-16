ENERGY FUELS RELEASES 2025 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

DENVER, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements, and critical materials, today announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company's commitments, performance, and progress across environmental stewardship, workforce safety, community engagement, and responsible governance. The 2025 Sustainability Report covers performance data and key developments from the calendar years 2024 and 2025.

The 2025 report outlines Energy Fuels' continued focus on operating safely and responsibly while advancing its role as a reliable domestic supplier of materials essential to U.S. energy security, advanced manufacturing, and national security. The report details operational initiatives, risk management practices, and long-term priorities designed to support resilient, economically sustainable growth.

"Our sustainability strategy is closely integrated with how we run the Company," said Ross R. Bhappu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Energy Fuels. "The 2025 Sustainability Report reflects our emphasis on responsible operations, transparency, and disciplined execution as we continue to expand our uranium, rare earth and heavy mineral sands mining and processing capabilities, with a significant focus on supporting the communities in which we operate."

Key areas covered in the 2025 Sustainability Report include:

Environmental responsibility , including water stewardship, land management, and environmental compliance across Energy Fuels' operations

, including water stewardship, land management, and environmental compliance across Energy Fuels' operations Health, safety, and workforce performance , with an emphasis on safe operations, morale and employee engagement

, with an emphasis on safe operations, morale and employee engagement Community and Indigenous engagement , in regions where the Company operates including areas of emerging interest

, in regions where the Company operates including areas of emerging interest Governance and oversight, including risk management, ethics, and compliance practices that support long-term shareholder value

The report aligns Energy Fuels' disclosures with leading sustainability reporting frameworks commonly used across the mining and critical minerals sector, while maintaining a practical, operations-focused approach to sustainability and resiliency.

Bhappu continued, "This report represents a foundation for our efforts moving forward and a base from which to grow and discover our future targets. It also demonstrates where we are today and showcases the importance of sustainability in our operating philosophy."

The 2025 Sustainability Report is available on the Company's website at Energy Fuels - Uranium Mining & Energy - Governance or directly downloadable.

ABOUT ENERGY FUELS

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S. critical materials company specializing in uranium, rare earth elements, heavy mineral sands, vanadium, and medical isotopes. With several uranium projects in the western United States, Energy Fuels has been the top U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate, supplying nuclear utilities. The Company owns the only fully licensed conventional uranium mill in the U.S.--the White Mesa Mill in Utah--where it also produces REE products and evaluates medical isotope recovery for emerging cancer therapies. Additionally, Energy Fuels is developing three heavy mineral sands projects /rare earths projects: the Vara Mada Project in Madagascar, Bahia Project in Brazil, and Donald Project in Australia (through a joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited). Based in Lakewood, Colorado, its shares trade on the NYSE American ("UUUU") and TSX ("EFR"). For more details, visit http://www.energyfuels.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's sustainability priorities, strategies, initiatives, governance practices, operational focus, community engagement, future targets, and expectations regarding environmental, health, safety, and workforce performance, as well as statements relating to the anticipated evolution, scope, or impact of the Company's sustainability efforts and disclosures. . Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact herein are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to changes in regulatory requirements or reporting standards, evolving stakeholder expectations, operational conditions, environmental and permitting considerations, market conditions, ; and the other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available for review on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com. Statements regarding sustainability initiatives, environmental practices, governance frameworks, or community engagement are inherently forward‑looking and are subject to evolving regulatory standards, operational realities, and external factors, and may change over time. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and Energy Fuels disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Energy Fuels assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.

Media and Investor Contact: Kim Ronkin Casey, Director of Investor Relations, 303-389-4165, [email protected], www.energyfuels.com