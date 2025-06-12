Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors

DENVER, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (REE), and other critical minerals, today announced the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on June 11, 2025.

The eleven (11) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Abstained % Abstained J. Birks Bovaird 60,640,323 90.90 % 6,068,345 9.10 % Mark S. Chalmers 62,781,778 94.11 % 3,926,890 5.89 % Benjamin Eshleman III 58,797,648 88.14 % 7,911,020 11.86 % Ivy V. Estabrooke 60,232,439 90.29 % 6,476,229 9.71 % Barbara A. Filas 62,661,845 93.93 % 4,046,823 6.07 % Bruce D. Hansen 62,025,787 92.98 % 4,682,881 7.02 % Jaqueline Herrera 62,290,714 93.38 % 4,417,954 6.62 % Dennis L. Higgs 65,193,117 97.73 % 1,515,551 2.27 % Robert W. Kirkwood 65,482,865 98.16 % 1,225,803 1.84 % Alexander G. Morrison 65,105,536 97.60 % 1,603,132 2.40 % Michael H. Stirzaker 65,967,109 98.89 % 741,559 1.11 %

In addition, the Company is pleased to welcome Bruce D. Hansen as the new Chair of the Board of Directors of Energy Fuels, effective June 11, 2025. Mr. Hansen succeeds J. Birks Bovaird, who has served as Chair since 2006. Mr. Bovaird will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

Mark S. Chalmers, President and CEO of Energy Fuels, thanked both for their many years of service to the Company and its shareholders: "The Board and the entire team at Energy Fuels sincerely thanks Mr. J. Birks Bovaird for his nearly 20-years of leadership as Chair of the Board of Energy Fuels as the Company transformed into a recognized U.S. leader in uranium, rare earths and critical minerals production. At the same time, we welcome Bruce Hansen as the new Chair of the Board. Mr. Hansen has served as a director of Energy Fuels since 2007 and is a retired mining executive with +40 years of industry experience, and his election as Chair reinforces the Board's confidence in his vision and leadership."

ABOUT ENERGY FUELS

Energy Fuels is a leading US-based critical minerals company, focused on uranium, REEs, heavy mineral sands (HMS), vanadium and medical isotopes. The Company has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities that process it further for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy and owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States. The Company also owns the White Mesa Mill (the Mill) in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, the Company also produces advanced REE products, vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is evaluating the recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging cancer treatments. The Company also owns the Kwale HMS project in Kenya which ceased mining and commenced final reclamation activities at the end of 2024, and is developing three (3) additional HMS projects: the Toliara Project in Madagascar; the Bahia Project in Brazil; and the Donald Project in Australia in which the Company has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited. The Company is based in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." For more information on all we do, please visit www.energyfuels.com.

