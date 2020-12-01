Énergir Inc. Announces Two Equity Offering of Énergir L.P. of a Total Amount of $100 Million by Way of Private Placement

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Énergir Inc., General Partner of Énergir L.P., is pleased to announce that Énergir L.P. completed today an equity offering, by way of private placement, by issuing 2,173,913 new units at a price of $23.00 per unit to Énergir Inc. and Valener Inc. ("Valener"), prorated based on each entity's respective share of units outstanding, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $50 million.

An additional issuance of 2,173,913 new units to Énergir Inc. and Valener will be completed on January 5, 2021, at the same conditions, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $50 million.

The proceeds of both offering will be used to rebalance Énergir L.P.'s capital structure by the repayment of a portion of its secured term credit.

About Énergir Inc. and Énergir, L.P.

Énergir Inc. mainly holds an economic interest of approximately 71% in Énergir, L.P. for which it acts as the general partner and a financing vehicle.

With more than $8 billion in assets, Énergir, L.P. is a diversified energy company whose mission is to meet the energy needs of its 525,000 customers and the communities it serves in an increasingly sustainable way. In Québec, it is the leading natural gas distribution company and also produces, through its subsidiaries, electricity from wind power. In the United States, through its subsidiaries, the company operates in nearly fifteen states, where it produces electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources, in addition to being the leading electricity distributor and the sole natural gas distributor in Vermont. Énergir, L.P. values energy efficiency and invests both resources and efforts in innovative energy projects such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides a variety of energy services. Énergir, L.P. hopes to become the partner of choice for those striving toward a better energy future.

