MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Énergir, Inc. ("Énergir") has announced that, following the departure of Ms. Mary Chronopoulos, Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer of Énergir, general partner of Énergir, L.P., effective as of today, Mr. Éric Lachance, President and Chief Executive Officer, will act as interim Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lachance has previously held these positions from January 2018 to April 2020.-30-

About Énergir and Énergir, L.P.

Énergir mainly holds an economic interest of approximately 71% in Énergir L.P., for which it acts as the general partner and a financing vehicle.

With more than $8 billion in assets, Énergir, L.P. is a diversified energy company whose mission is to find increasingly sustainable ways to meet the energy needs of its 530,000 customers and the communities it serves. It is the leading natural gas distribution company in Québec, where it also produces electricity from wind power through its subsidiaries. In the United States, the company operates through its subsidiaries where it produces electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources, while serving as the leading electricity distributor and the sole natural gas distributor in Vermont. Énergir L.P. values energy efficiency and invests both resources and efforts in innovative energy projects, such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. It also offers a variety of energy services through its subsidiaries. Énergir L.P. aspires to become the partner of choice for those striving toward a better energy future.

