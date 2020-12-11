Enel Green Power And Maire Tecnimont Group's NextChem Sign MOU For A Green Hydrogen Production Plant In The United States

NextChem will act as technology and engineering partner and full turnkey EPC contractor, providing Enel Green Power with the necessary technical assistance for the development and implementation of the project. This agreement represents the first application of a Framework Cooperation Agreement between Enel and NextChem to evaluate the implementation of joint projects, including the testing of advanced technologies to increase efficiency in the production of green hydrogen using renewables.

"This new partnership is the latest milestone in the Enel Group's commitment to promoting the development of green hydrogen," said Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of Enel Green Power. "We are actively scouting for opportunities in this segment in several parts of the world, both in Europe and in the Americas, and we look forward to joining forces with partners such as Maire Tecnimont to make the most of the significant potential that green hydrogen represents for the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors."

Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem CEO, commented: "We are really proud to be Enel's partner of choice in this industrial initiative which enhances our Group's expertise in the hydrogen chemistry applied at the production of green hydrogen from solar renewables and represents a relevant step in the development of our green hydrogen initiatives, that are one of the pillars of our hydrogen strategy. Acting as enabler and facilitator in integrated technological schemes is also a key point in our business strategy. The American market is once more really interesting for us and we are looking at it with great attention."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322292/Maire_Tecnimont_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1374019/Enel_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.

For further information: Maire Tecnimont - NextChem: Tommaso Verani, +39 366 6494966; Ilaria Catastini: +39 327 0663447; Margherita Ficola, +39 328 1297533; [email protected]; [email protected]; ENEL - EGPNA: [email protected], https://www.mairetecnimont.com

Related Links

https://www.mairetecnimont.com

