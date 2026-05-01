Endurance Environmental Acquires Aquablast Corp

TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - We're proud to share a major milestone in Endurance Environmental's growth journey.

Endurance Environmental has officially acquired Aquablast -- a respected leader known for its specialized capabilities and commitment to quality service.

This strategic acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver even more comprehensive environmental and industrial solutions across Ontario. By combining Aquablast's expertise with Endurance's expanding platform, we're enhancing our capacity, deepening our technical offering, and continuing to raise the standard for service in our industry.

Most importantly, we're excited to welcome the talented Aquablast team to Endurance. Their experience, professionalism, and strong reputation make them a natural fit for our organization.

This is another step forward in our mission to build a best-in-class environmental services company -- driven by people, performance, and long-term partnerships.

About Endurance Environmental

Endurance Environmental is a full-service environmental and industrial services provider, delivering solutions across Ontario from its head office in Hamilton and satellite operations in Kitchener. The company offers a broad range of services including environmental remediation, hazardous waste management, hydro excavation (hydro vac), bulk liquid waste management, industrial cleaning, and emergency response.

Backed by a management team with decades of combined industry experience, Endurance brings deep expertise, strong leadership, and a proven track record to every project. With a focus on safety, reliability, and technical excellence, Endurance partners with clients across multiple sectors to deliver responsive, high-quality service and long-term value

SOURCE Endurance Environmental Inc

Media contacts: Al Khehra, 647-272-3165; Walter Carter, 647-332-4587