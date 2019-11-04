Endo Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

- Operating Performance Led by Year-over-Year Double-Digit-Percentage Revenue Growth in Sterile Injectables and in Specialty Products Portfolio of Branded Pharmaceuticals -

- Full-Year 2019 Financial Guidance Updated to Narrow Expected Ranges for Revenue, Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EBITDA -

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported third-quarter 2019 financial results, including:

  • Revenues of $729 million decreased 2% compared to third-quarter 2018 revenues of $745 million.
  • Branded Pharmaceuticals - Specialty Products revenues increased 18% to $132 million compared to third-quarter 2018 revenues of $112 million.
  • Sterile Injectables revenues increased 11% to $264 million compared to third-quarter 2018 revenues of $237 million.
  • Reported loss from continuing operations of $41 million compared to third-quarter 2018 reported loss from continuing operations of $146 million.
  • Reported diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of $0.18 compared to third-quarter 2018 reported diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of $0.65.
  • Adjusted income from continuing operations of $138 million compared to third-quarter 2018 adjusted income from continuing operations of $165 million.
  • Adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations of $0.60 compared to third-quarter 2018 adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations of $0.71.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $321 million compared to third-quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $328 million.

"Endo generated strong operating performance in the third quarter, which was led by continued year-over-year double-digit percentage revenue growth in our Sterile Injectables segment and in the Specialty Products portfolio of our Branded Pharmaceuticals segment, including 29% growth in our XIAFLEX® franchise," said Paul Campanelli, President and Chief Executive Officer at Endo. "Additionally, during the quarter, we submitted a Biologics License Application for our CCH for Cellulite product with the FDA and settled the Track 1 opioid litigation cases. We believe that a balanced approach to executing our multi-year strategic plan while being responsive to the current external environment remains appropriate and that we are well-positioned to meet our 2019 financial guidance."

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE








(in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Total Revenues, Net

$

729,426

$

745,466

(2)

%

$

2,149,564

$

2,160,689

(1)

%

Reported Loss from Continuing Operations

$

(41,431)

$

(146,071)

(72)

%

$

(152,095)

$

(696,288)

(78)

%

Reported Diluted Weighted Average Shares

226,598

224,132

1

%

225,804

223,829

1

%

Reported Diluted Net Loss per Share from Continuing Operations

$

(0.18)

$

(0.65)

(72)

%

$

(0.67)

$

(3.11)

(78)

%

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations

$

138,129

$

164,845

(16)

%

$

380,617

$

487,823

(22)

%

Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares (1)

230,907

232,358

(1)

%

231,751

228,195

2

%

Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations

$

0.60

$

0.71

(15)

%

$

1.64

$

2.14

(23)

%

__________

(1)

Reported Diluted Net Loss per Share from continuing operations is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of ordinary share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Total revenues were $729 million in third-quarter 2019 compared to $745 million during the same period in 2018. This decrease was primarily attributable to competitive pressures in the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment and the Established Products portfolio of the Branded Pharmaceuticals segment, partially offset by continued strong growth in the Sterile Injectables segment and the Specialty Products portfolio of the Branded Pharmaceuticals segment.

GAAP loss from continuing operations in third-quarter 2019 was $41 million compared to GAAP loss from continuing operations of $146 million during the same period in 2018. This result was primarily attributable to a decrease in asset impairment charges. GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations in third-quarter 2019 was $0.18 compared to GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of $0.65 in third-quarter 2018.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in third-quarter 2019 was $138 million compared to $165 million in third-quarter 2018. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower adjusted gross margin in the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment due to a decline in revenue and an unfavorable change in product mix. Adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations in third-quarter 2019 was $0.60 compared to $0.71 in third-quarter 2018.

BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS

Third-quarter 2019 Branded Pharmaceuticals revenues were $217 million compared to $220 million in third-quarter 2018. This decrease was primarily attributable to ongoing generic competition in the Established Products portfolio, offset by continued strong growth in the Specialty Products portfolio.

Specialty Products revenues increased 18% to $132 million in third-quarter 2019 compared to $112 million in third-quarter 2018, primarily driven by the continued strong performance of XIAFLEX®. Sales of XIAFLEX® increased 29% to $83 million compared to $64 million in third-quarter 2018, primarily attributable to demand growth in both the Peyronie's Disease and Dupuytren's Contracture indications driven by continued commercial execution and investment in promotional activities.

During third-quarter 2019, Endo also submitted a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum (CCH) product for the treatment of cellulite.        

STERILE INJECTABLES

Third-quarter 2019 Sterile Injectables revenues were $264 million, an increase of 11% compared to $237 million in third-quarter 2018. This increase reflects the continued strong growth of VASOSTRICT® and ADRENALIN®, as well as strong growth of APLISOL®, reflecting wholesalers' restocking following a temporary supply shortage.

GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS

Third-quarter 2019 Generic Pharmaceuticals revenues were $218 million, a decrease of 15% compared to $258 million in third-quarter 2018. This performance was primarily attributable to increased competitive pressure on certain generic products. Partially offsetting the decrease was the contribution of certain product launches including, among others, colchicine tablets, the authorized generic of Colcrys®. During third-quarter 2019, the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment launched four products.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS

Third-quarter 2019 International Pharmaceuticals revenues were $30 million, which was flat versus third-quarter 2018. This quarter benefited from delayed competition which Endo expects to materialize in the near-term.

2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Endo is updating its financial guidance for the 12 months ending December 31, 2019, narrowing the expected ranges regarding revenue, adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations, and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company now estimates:

  • Total revenues to be between $2.86 billion and $2.89 billion compared to previous guidance of $2.76 billion to $2.96 billion;
  • Adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations to be between $2.10 and $2.25 compared to previous guidance of $2.00 to $2.25; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $1.26 billion and $1.30 billion compared to previous guidance of $1.24 billion to $1.34 billion.

The Company's 2019 non-GAAP financial guidance is based on the following assumptions:

  • Adjusted gross margin of approximately 64.7% to 65.7% compared to previous guidance of 65.0% to 66.0%;
  • Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to be approximately 25.0% compared to  24.5% to 25.0%;
  • Adjusted interest expense of approximately $540 million compared to $550 million to $560 million;
  • Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 16.5% compared to 17.5% to 18.5%; and
  • Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 234 million.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $1.5 billion in unrestricted cash; debt of $8.4 billion; net debt of approximately $6.9 billion and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.3.

Third-quarter 2019 cash provided by operating activities was $33 million, compared to $22 million of net cash used in operating activities during third-quarter 2018.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Endo will conduct a conference call with financial analysts to discuss this press release on November 5, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. ET. The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 1186004. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from November 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 10:30 a.m. ET on November 8, 2019 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056, International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 1186004.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30,

Percent
Growth

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Percent
Growth

2019

2018

2019

2018

Branded Pharmaceuticals:










Specialty Products:










XIAFLEX®

$

82,756

$

64,214

29

%

$

226,118

$

184,855

22

%

SUPPRELIN® LA

20,772

20,408

2

%

66,542

60,948

9

%

Other Specialty (1)

28,470

27,614

3

%

78,397

69,226

13

%

Total Specialty Products

$

131,998

$

112,236

18

%

$

371,057

$

315,029

18

%

Established Products:










PERCOCET®

$

28,561

$

30,730

(7)

%

$

88,199

$

93,539

(6)

%

TESTOPEL®

13,236

15,962

(17)

%

40,830

44,976

(9)

%

Other Established (2)

43,518

61,172

(29)

%

129,765

179,428

(28)

%

Total Established Products

$

85,315

$

107,864

(21)

%

$

258,794

$

317,943

(19)

%

Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3)

$

217,313

$

220,100

(1)

%

$

629,851

$

632,972

%

Sterile Injectables:










VASOSTRICT®

$

129,691

$

112,333

15

%

$

384,854

$

332,387

16

%

ADRENALIN®

40,311

35,460

14

%

133,468

101,858

31

%

APLISOL®

28,085

15,992

76

%

55,996

49,064

14

%

Ertapenem for injection

21,853

25,798

(15)

%

79,619

25,798

NM

Other Sterile Injectables (4)

43,695

47,567

(8)

%

124,026

161,740

(23)

%

Total Sterile Injectables (3)

$

263,635

$

237,150

11

%

$

777,963

$

670,847

16

%

Total Generic Pharmaceuticals

$

218,012

$

257,969

(15)

%

$

654,322

$

748,445

(13)

%

Total International Pharmaceuticals

$

30,466

$

30,247

1

%

$

87,428

$

108,425

(19)

%

Total revenues, net

$

729,426

$

745,466

(2)

%

$

2,149,564

$

2,160,689

(1)

%

__________

(1)

Products included within Other Specialty are NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray and AVEED®. Beginning with our first-quarter 2019 reporting, TESTOPEL®, which was previously included in Other Specialty, has been reclassified and is now included in the Established Products portfolio for all periods presented.

(2)

Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, LIDODERM®, VOLTAREN® Gel, EDEX®, FORTESTA® Gel and TESTIM®, including the authorized generics of FORTESTA® Gel and TESTIM®.

(3)

Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for either the three or nine months ended September 30, 2019 and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any quarterly period in 2019 or 2018.

(4)

Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include ephedrine sulfate injection and others.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

TOTAL REVENUES, NET

$

729,426

$

745,466

$

2,149,564

$

2,160,689

COSTS AND EXPENSES:






Cost of revenues

389,165

412,965

1,169,282

1,198,468

Selling, general and administrative

168,329

163,791

471,749

478,615

Research and development

36,519

39,683

96,353

160,431

Litigation-related and other contingencies, net

(14,414)

(1,750)

(4,093)

15,370

Asset impairment charges

4,766

142,217

258,652

613,400

Acquisition-related and integration items

16,025

1,288

(26,983)

13,284

Interest expense, net

136,903

131,847

404,387

385,896

Gain on extinguishment of debt





(119,828)


Other expense (income), net

16,203

(1,507)

20,408

(33,216)

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX

$

(24,070)

$

(143,068)

$

(120,363)

$

(671,559)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

17,361

3,003

31,732

24,729

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$

(41,431)

$

(146,071)

$

(152,095)

$

(696,288)

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX

(37,984)

(27,134)

(51,898)

(43,273)

NET LOSS

$

(79,415)

$

(173,205)

$

(203,993)

$

(739,561)

NET LOSS PER SHARE—BASIC:






Continuing operations

$

(0.18)

$

(0.65)

$

(0.67)

$

(3.11)

Discontinued operations

(0.17)

(0.12)

(0.23)

(0.19)

Basic

$

(0.35)

$

(0.77)

$

(0.90)

$

(3.30)

NET LOSS PER SHARE—DILUTED:






Continuing operations

$

(0.18)

$

(0.65)

$

(0.67)

$

(3.11)

Discontinued operations

(0.17)

(0.12)

(0.23)

(0.19)

Diluted

$

(0.35)

$

(0.77)

$

(0.90)

$

(3.30)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:






Basic

226,598

224,132

225,804

223,829

Diluted

226,598

224,132

225,804

223,829

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands):

September 30,
2019

December 31,
2018

ASSETS


CURRENT ASSETS:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,526,250

$

1,149,113

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

222,491

305,368

Accounts receivable

420,195

470,570

Inventories, net

338,513

322,179

Other current assets

141,686

95,920

Total current assets

$

2,649,135

$

2,343,150

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

7,185,731

7,789,243

TOTAL ASSETS

$

9,834,866

$

10,132,393

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT


CURRENT LIABILITIES:


Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals

$

1,612,124

$

1,914,285

Other current liabilities

55,603

35,811

Total current liabilities

$

1,667,727

$

1,950,096

LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET

8,364,911

8,224,269

OTHER LIABILITIES

463,705

456,311

SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(661,477)

(498,283)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$

9,834,866

$

10,132,393

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:


Net loss

$

(203,993)

$

(739,561)

Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

468,409

556,503

Asset impairment charges

258,652

613,400

Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds

(403,824)

(233,350)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

119,244

$

196,992

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:


Purchases of property, plant and equipment, excluding capitalized interest

$

(47,812)

$

(56,544)

Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net

4,780

43,753

Other

(2,295)

(891)

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(45,327)

$

(13,682)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:


Proceeds from (payments on) borrowings, net

$

247,897

$

(29,535)

Other

(28,333)

(33,273)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

219,564

$

(62,808)

Effect of foreign exchange rate

780

(608)

NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS

$

294,261

$

119,894

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

1,476,837

1,311,014

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$

1,771,098

$

1,430,908

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(79,415)

$

(173,205)

$

(203,993)

$

(739,561)

Income tax expense

17,361

3,003

31,732

24,729

Interest expense, net

136,903

131,847

404,387

385,896

Depreciation and amortization (15)

147,621

176,856

468,409

521,325

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

222,470

$

138,501

$

700,535

$

192,389








Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2)

$



$

71

$



$

261

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3)

1,672

4,731

4,055

43,027

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4)



207



2,797

Retention and separation benefits and other restructuring (5)

11,023

3,794

15,172

79,344

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6)

(14,414)

(1,750)

(4,093)

15,370

Asset impairment charges (7)

4,766

142,217

258,652

613,400

Acquisition-related and integration costs (8)



519



1,553

Fair value of contingent consideration (9)

16,025

769

(26,983)

11,731

Gain on extinguishment of debt (10)





(119,828)


Share-based compensation

11,576

13,736

48,909

43,722

Other expense (income), net (16)

16,203

(1,507)

20,408

(33,216)

Other adjustments

13,795

(67)

13,882

(775)

Discontinued operations, net of tax (13)

37,984

27,134

51,898

43,273

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

321,100

$

328,355

$

962,607

$

1,012,876

Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of our Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) to our Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Loss from continuing operations (GAAP)

$

(41,431)

$

(146,071)

$

(152,095)

$

(696,288)

Non-GAAP adjustments:






Amortization of intangible assets (1)

131,932

161,275

417,949

471,662

Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2)



71



261

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3)

1,672

4,731

4,055

43,027

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4)



207



2,797

Retention and separation benefits and other restructuring (5)

11,023

3,794

15,172

79,344

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6)

(14,414)

(1,750)

(4,093)

15,370

Asset impairment charges (7)

4,766

142,217

258,652

613,400

Acquisition-related and integration costs (8)



519



1,553

Fair value of contingent consideration (9)

16,025

769

(26,983)

11,731

Gain on extinguishment of debt (10)





(119,828)


Other (11)

28,634

1,353

30,254

(29,908)

Tax adjustments (12)

(78)

(2,270)

(42,466)

(25,126)

Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

$

138,129

$

164,845

$

380,617

$

487,823

Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Total
revenues,
net

Cost of
revenues

Gross
margin

Gross
margin
%

Total
operating
expenses

Operating
expense to
revenue %

Operating
income
from
continuing
operations

Operating
margin %

Other
non-
operating
expense,
net

(Loss)
income
from
continuing
operations
before
income tax

Income
tax
expense

Effective
tax rate

(Loss)
income
from
continuing
operations

Discontinued
operations,
net of tax

Net (loss)
income

Diluted
net (loss)
income
per share
from
continuing
operations (14)

Reported (GAAP)

$    729,426

$    389,165

$    340,261

46.6 %

$    211,225

29.0 %

$    129,036

17.7 %

$    153,106

$    (24,070)

$      17,361

(72.1)%

$    (41,431)

$    (37,984)

$    (79,415)

$           (0.18)

Items impacting comparability:






























Amortization of intangible assets (1)

-

(131,932)

131,932


-


131,932


-

131,932

-


131,932

-

131,932

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3)

-

(542)

542


(1,130)


1,672


-

1,672

-


1,672

-

1,672

Retention and separation benefits and other restructuring (5)

-

(1,004)

1,004


(10,019)


11,023


-

11,023

-


11,023

-

11,023

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (6)

-

-

-


14,414


(14,414)


-

(14,414)

-


(14,414)

-

(14,414)

Asset impairment charges (7)

-

-

-


(4,766)


4,766


-

4,766

-


4,766

-

4,766

Fair value of contingent consideration (9)

-

-

-


(16,025)


16,025


-

16,025

-


16,025

-

16,025

Other (11)

-

-

-


(14,053)


14,053


(14,581)

28,634

-


28,634

-

28,634

Tax adjustments (12)

-

-

-


-


-


-

-

78


(78)

-

(78)

Exclude discontinued operations, net of tax (13)

-

-

-


-


-


-

-

-


-

37,984

37,984

After considering items (non-GAAP)

$    729,426

$    255,687

$    473,739

64.9 %

$    179,646

24.6 %

$    294,093

40.3 %

$    138,525

$    155,568

$      17,439

11.2 %

$    138,129

$              -

$    138,129

$            0.60

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

Total
revenues,
net

Cost of
revenues

Gross
margin

Gross
margin
%

Total
operating
expenses

Operating
expense to
revenue %

Operating
(loss)
income
from
continuing
operations

Operating
margin %

Other
non-
operating
expense,
net

(Loss)
income
from
continuing
operations
before
income tax

Income
tax
expense

Effective
tax rate

(Loss)
income
from
continuing
operations

Discontinued
operations,
net of tax

Net (loss)
income

Diluted
net (loss)
income
per share
from
continuing
operations (14)

Reported (GAAP)

$    745,466

$    412,965

$    332,501

44.6 %

$    345,229

46.3 %

$    (12,728)

(1.7)%

$    130,340

$  (143,068)

$        3,003

(2.1)%

$  (146,071)

$    (27,134)

$  (173,205)

$           (0.65)

Items impacting comparability:






























Amortization of intangible assets (1)

-

(161,275)

161,275


-


161,275


-

161,275

-


161,275

-

161,275

Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2)

-

(71)

71


-


71


-

71

-


71

-

71

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3)

-

(745)

745


(3,986)


4,731


-

4,731

-


4,731

-

4,731

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring (4)

-

(207)

207


-


207


-

207

-


207

-

207

Retention and separation benefits and other restructuring (5)

-

(3,626)

3,626


(168)


3,794