Endo Appoints Jennifer M. Chao to Board of Directors

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jennifer M. Chao to serve as a director, effective immediately. Ms. Chao has also been appointed to Endo's Audit Committee and its Compliance Committee and becomes the eighth independent director on Endo's expanded ten member Board. Ms. Chao will stand for election by Endo's shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Ms. Chao has over 25 years of experience in the biotech and life sciences industries focused primarily on finance and corporate strategy. She is the founder of CoreStrategies Management, LLC, which provides corporate and financial consulting to biotech and life sciences companies. Most recently, Ms. Chao served as Chairman of the Board of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. until its acquisition by Endo in December 2020.

"We are pleased to welcome Jennifer to the Endo Board," said Paul Campanelli, Endo's Chairman of the Board. "Jennifer's deep experience in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology along with her strong financial acumen should be invaluable to Endo as we continue our mission to develop and deliver life enhancing products."

"Jennifer brings a wealth of industry experience and expertise that will be vitally important to Endo as we further advance our strategic priorities," said Blaise Coleman, President and CEO of Endo.

Additionally, Ms. Chao has experience in investment research, most recently serving as Managing Director and Senior Lead Biotechnology Securities Analyst at Deutsche Bank where she covered large- and small- to mid-cap biotechnology companies. Prior to that, she was a Managing Director and Senior Lead Biotechnology Analyst at RBC Capital Markets and was a Senior Analyst in Biotechnology at Leerink Swann & Co.

Ms. Chao was a research fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School as a recipient of the BioMedical Research Career Award and received her B.A. in Politics and Greek Classics from New York University.

