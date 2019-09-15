End of the festival season and upcoming federal election: FAME and RÉMI call upon political parties

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - As a summer season highlighted by great weather and exciting events draws to a close, Festivals and Major Events Canada (FAME) and le Regroupement des événements majeurs internationaux (RÉMI) are calling upon the federal political parties – in the midst of their election campaigns – to commit to ensuring an improved business environment for the festivals and events sector that favors economic development and international tourism.

In a short document entitled "Some ideas for your party and your electoral platform in relation to the festivals and events industry", the associations suggest concrete measures to address security costs, taxation issues, culture, and growth.

Notably, an important step for the new federal government to make would be to expand the eligibility criteria of the "Community Infrastructure Program: Communities, at Risk" at the Department of Public Safety, to allow festivals and events to apply. The renewal of measures announced in the 2019 federal budget for 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 at the Department of Canadian Heritage – which were celebrated by FAME and RÉMI last March – is also an important item on the list.

A year ago, a study conducted by KPMG found that a group of 17 Canadian events generated economic benefits of $290.8 M annually (value added to market price), that it had created or maintained the equivalent of 4,606 jobs (part-time equivalent), and produced tax revenues of $66.6 M – of which $17.3 M went to the Government of Canada. This same study concluded that the Government of Canada recuperates 1.78 times what it invests in events in the form of taxes and fees.

About FAME

Festivals and Major Events Canada (FAME) is a pan-canadian association representing 35 festivals and major events. FAME works closely with le Regroupement des événements majeurs internationaux (RÉMI), as a voice for the festivals and events industry with governments, partners, media and the general public.

SOURCE Festivals and Major Events (FAME)

For further information: Festivals and Major Events Canada (FAME), Regroupement des événements majeurs internationaux (RÉMI), info@remi.qc.ca, (514) 419-3604

Related Links

www.remi.qc.ca

