DRUMHELLER, AB, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The lockdown put in place at the medium security unit at Drumheller Institution on July 20, 2021, has ended and an exceptional search has been completed. The institution has resumed its normal operations.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.

Visits to the institution have resumed.

