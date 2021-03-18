Encore® Launches Hybrid+, Setting A Global Standard For Hybrid Meeting & Event Experiences

Program to deliver innovative, consistent end-to-end solutions to its customers

SCHILLER PARK, Ill., March 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Encore, a leading global event production company, announced the expansion of its hybrid meeting program to best serve customers integrating remote and in-person audiences. Under the new Hybrid+SM banner, Encore combines its more than 2,000 venue global footprint and end-to-end solutions with an industry-first sales certification program to set the standard for hybrid meetings and events. Shaped by proprietary customer research and subsequent experience delivering thousands of recent hybrid events, the program offers customers and venue partners an industry-leading event experience.

"We are witnessing the restart of the industry. Effective hybrid solutions will accelerate the recovery as a key format for how events take place and people rebuild connections," said Ben Erwin, President and CEO. "We are excited by the opportunity for our team members to leverage Hybrid+ to assist our customers in finding the best solution for their event, whether a small hybrid meeting connecting an individual team or an end-to-end customer solution connecting an entire community. Hybrid events combine the innovations of digital solutions over the last year with the unparalleled benefits of in-person connections to increase engagement, expand audiences, and deliver more value."

Hybrid+ is the realization of Encore combining digital platforms, production and on-site technology, complimented by event strategy, creative, and design capabilities, to deliver enhanced experiences and engagement for all participants. Key elements of the program include:

Hybrid+ Sales Certification: The program tests knowledge of hybrid events, including how to create content and engaging tools using six key drivers that work in concert with various meeting scenarios and solutions. The Hybrid+ Certificate is awarded to individuals who successfully complete this assessment.

Innovative Hybrid Event Solutions: Expanding on the 'Hybrid Event Handbook' from Encore, best practices, continued investments in new technologies, and the development of defined solutions ensures consistent delivery across Encore's footprint for events of all types and sizes. This includes Chime Live™, the Company's proprietary, hybrid-designed platform as well as production services designed to support third-party platforms while still offering customers a single provider to manage the entire event experience.

Alignment with Venues: Leveraging Encore's on-site presence at its more than 2,000 global venues, the program adds confidence with infrastructure checklists and solutions designed appropriately for the meeting space, assurance the local team is operating with MeetSAFE™ protocols from Encore in place, and hybrid meeting overviews are completed with the venue partner's staff.

"Having produced hybrid and virtual events for more than a decade, we are uniquely qualified to capitalize on the exciting innovations of the last year by investing in hybrid offerings that bring even more value and improved ROI to our customers," said Annette Moody, SVP, Product Management. "We have long enjoyed the opportunity to support our customers' in-person events and see the ability to offer them one provider to manage the hybrid meeting experience as valuable to their journey back to a world post-pandemic."

"Encore was the ideal partner as we entered into an unknown situation. They helped us shift from what historically had been an in-person event to a successful hybrid outcome with as little stress as possible," said Judy Riley, Education Director, Heart of America Eye Care Congress. "We had to adjust our approach several times during the planning phase and the Encore team provided a high level of creativity to ensure we met our original meeting goals despite the drastic change in direction. This was particularly true as it pertained to keeping all attendees engaged, and Encore's Chime Live platform was definitely the right solution for that. The team not only answered all our questions, but they helped identify the questions we needed to address. Our board was so encouraged by the outcome of this event that we are considering a hybrid approach again next year, even if we aren't required to do so."

Visit https://encoreglobal.com/hybridplus to learn more about Encore's hybrid event solutions, and access tools and resources such as the Hybrid Event Handbook.

About Encore

Encore creates memorable experiences that engage and transform organizations. As the global leader for event technology and production services, Encore's team of creators, innovators and experts deliver real results through strategy and creative, advanced technology, digital, environmental, staging, and digital solutions for hybrid, virtual and in-person events. Encore operates in more than 20 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Asia Pacific. Encore is the trusted partner of choice for leading hotels and venues worldwide and was named to the Forbes 2018 and 2019 America's Best Employer list. The company is headquartered in the Chicago metro area in Schiller Park, Ill.

Media Contact

Bob Niersbach

Director, Communications

[email protected]

www.encoreglobal.com

(847) 385-3619

SOURCE Encore