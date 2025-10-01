enCore Energy Corp. Appoints Ms. Ashley Forbes as Vice President, Permitting and Regulatory Affairs

NASDAQ:EU

TSXV:EU

www.encoreuranium.com

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the "Company" or "enCore"), America's Clean Energy Company™, announced today the appointment of Ms. Ashley Forbes as Vice President, Permitting and Regulatory Affairs, effective immediately.

Robert Willette, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Ashley to enCore at such an important time for our Company. Her deep regulatory expertise and proven leadership working with state and federal environmental and permitting authorities will be instrumental as we continue to advance our projects across multiple jurisdictions. Ms. Forbes' appointment coincides with the timely approval by the federal government to fast-track the federal permitting for the Dewey Burdock In-Situ Recovery Uranium Project. Adding Ms. Forbes to the enCore management team will strengthen our ability to efficiently progress our development pipeline."

Ms. Ashley Forbes, Vice President, Permitting and Regulatory Affairs

Ms. Forbes previously served as the Deputy Director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's (TCEQ) Radioactive Materials Division for the past seven years. In this role, Ms. Forbes directed the licensing of In-Situ Recovery uranium extraction operations and radioactive waste facilities, as well as the permitting of underground injection control wells in Texas.

Ms. Forbes has over 25 years of experience as an environmental regulator, dedicated to protecting public health and natural resources. She has held numerous leadership roles throughout her career including directing the work of health physicists, engineers, geoscientists, and other environmental professionals in the Radioactive Materials Division. Ms. Forbes also has experience leading the development of regulations for controlling industrial point source emissions for ozone reduction; and overseeing the remediation of contaminated soil and groundwater at sites throughout Texas.

Ms. Forbes holds a Bachelor of Science in Resource & Environmental Studies from Texas State University. She is also a graduate of both the University of Texas LBJ School Governor's Center for Management Development Program and the University of Texas Center for Professional Education's Leadership Program.

About enCore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company™, is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable fuel for nuclear energy as the only United States uranium company with multiple Central Processing Plants in operation. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore solely utilizes ISR for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy.

Following upon enCore's demonstrated success in South Texas, future projects in enCore's planned project pipeline include the Dewey Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming. The Company holds other assets including non-core assets and proprietary databases. enCore is committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.

www.encoreuranium.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words as "will", "expects", "plans", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "potential", and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", or "will" be taken.

Forward-looking statements and information that are not statements of historical fact include, but are not limited to, and any statements regarding future expectations, beliefs, goals or prospects, including the Company's strategy to provide nuclear fuel and deliver sustainable value to its shareholders. All such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, exploration and development risks, changes in commodity prices, access to skilled personnel, the results of exploration and development activities; extraction risks; uninsured risks; regulatory risks; defects in title; the availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations; litigation risks; risks posed by the economic and political environments in which the Company operates and intends to operate; increased competition; assumptions regarding market trends and the expected demand and desires for the Company's products and proposed products; reliance on industry equipment manufacturers, suppliers and others; the failure to adequately protect intellectual property; the failure to adequately manage future growth; adverse market conditions, the failure to satisfy ongoing regulatory requirements and factors relating to forward looking statements listed above which include risks as disclosed in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ and with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, management discussion and analysis and annual information form. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the respective securities commissions which are available online at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations, beliefs and plans of management. Such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes and readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, that speak only as of the date hereof, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE enCore Energy Corp.

William M. Sheriff, Executive Chairman, 972-333-2214, [email protected]