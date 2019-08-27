Encana Closes on Sale of Arkoma Basin Natural Gas Assets

News provided by

Encana Corporation

Aug 27, 2019, 16:30 ET

CALGARY, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Encana Corporation's (NYSE,TSX: ECA) wholly owned subsidiary, Newfield Exploration Mid-Continent Inc., today closed on its previously announced sale of its natural gas assets in Oklahoma's Arkoma Basin. Proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce the Company's debt.

Encana Closes on Sale of Arkoma Basin Natural Gas Assets (CNW Group/Encana Corporation)
View PDF
Encana Closes on Sale of Arkoma Basin Natural Gas Assets (CNW Group/Encana Corporation)

Encana's Arkoma assets included approximately 140,000 net acres of leasehold and production of approximately 77 million cubic feet equivalent per day (98% natural gas). The Company's full-year proforma production guidance range of 560 – 600 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day remains unchanged.

CIBC Griffis & Small provided advisory services to Encana for the transaction. Davis, Graham & Stubbs LLP served as Encana's external legal counsel.

Further information on Encana Corporation is available on the Company's website, www.encana.com, or by contacting:

Investor contacts:

(281) 210-5110 
(403) 645-3550

Media contact:

(281) 210-5253

SOURCE Encana Corporation

Related Links

www.encana.com

Organization Profile

Encana Corporation

About Encana: Encana is a leading North American energy producer that is focused on growing its strong portfolio of diverse resource plays producing natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. By partnering with employees, community organizations and other businesses, Encana...

You just read:

Encana Closes on Sale of Arkoma Basin Natural Gas Assets

News provided by

Encana Corporation

Aug 27, 2019, 16:30 ET