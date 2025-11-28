Encampment Minerals, Inc. announces acquisition of securities of Green Bridge Metals Corporation

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

This press release is issued in accordance with the requirements of Section 3.1 of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Encampment Minerals, Inc. (the "Acquiror") announces that on November 21, 2025 (the "Acquisition Date"), in connection with an Option and Earn-In Agreement dated July 11, 2025 between the Acquiror and Green Bridge Metals Corporation ("Green Bridge") pursuant to which Green Bridge was granted an option by the Acquiror to earn up to a 70% interest in the Acquiror's Serpentine Project, located approximately 5 km southeast of Babbitt, St. Louise County, Minnesota, the Acquiror acquired an aggregate of 22,222,222 units of Green Bridge (the "Units"), at a deemed price of $0.09 per Unit, representing an aggregate value of $2,000,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Green Bridge (a "Common Share") and one-half of a Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), and each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share until November 21, 2028. The securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws, and are further subject to the terms of the voluntary escrow arrangement, with 25% released upon the expiry of the statutory hold period, and an additional 25% released on each of the 6-month, 12-month and 18-month anniversaries of the Acquisition Date.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition Date, the Acquiror held no Common Shares. After the November 21, 2025 issuance of the Common Shares, the Acquiror acquired an aggregate of 22,222,222 Units comprised of 22,222,222 Common Shares and 11,111,111 Warrants. Immediately following the Issuance Date, and assuming the Issuer has not issued any additional Common Shares since the Issuance Date, the Acquiror holds 22,222,222 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.29% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer, and Warrants exercisable into 11,111,111 Warrant Shares. Assuming the exercise of the Warrants, the Acquiror could own approximately 16.04% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Acquiror has acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. In the future, it may from time to time, directly or indirectly, acquire additional securities of Green Bridge (including, without limitation, the exercise of the Warrants into Warrant Shares, in accordance with their respective terms), or dispose of such securities subject to a number of factors, including, without limitation, general market and economic conditions and other investment and business opportunities available.

The head office of the Issuer is located at 800- 1199 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3T5. The Acquiror's address is Two Midtown Plaza, Suite 1990 1349 West Peachtree Street, Atlanta, Georgia, 30309. A copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror may be obtained on the Green Bridge's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca For further information, or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact Baxter Gilliam, President of the Acquiror, at 404-876-1990.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities the Acquiror will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

