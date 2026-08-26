Enbridge to Extend Permian Export Value Chain with Acquisition of Salt Creek Midstream's Crude Gathering Business

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) announced today that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Salt Creek Midstream's crude oil gathering business, comprising 100% of the Orla and Wink North systems and a 50% interest in the Delaware Crossing (DCX) system for cash consideration of US$600 million.

The business includes approximately 500 miles of crude oil gathering infrastructure located in the core of the Delaware Basin, one of the most prolific and competitive crude oil producing regions in North America. The system serves a diversified group of more than 20 producers and is supported by approximately 320,000 net dedicated acres under long-term commercial agreements. With an average remaining contract life of approximately 10 years, the assets provide stable, long-term cash flows and a durable foundation for future growth.

The Orla, Wink North and DCX gathering systems have a combined 420,000 barrels per day of throughput capacity and 350,000 barrels of storage capacity and can deliver into multiple long-haul Permian crude egress pipelines including Enbridge's majority-owned Gray Oak Pipeline. The acquisition will provide a direct strategic connection between crude oil production in the Permian Basin to export at Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center, North America's largest crude export terminal.

"The acquisition will extend Enbridge's presence deeper into the Permian Basin through the addition of a highly connected crude gathering platform." Colin Gruending, Executive Vice President and President of Enbridge Liquids Pipelines. "These assets will strengthen our value chain in the Permian Basin and Enbridge can now offer customers full wellhead to water integration via Gray Oak, Cactus II and the Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center."

Enbridge expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per share and earnings per share and the Company's 2026 financial guidance remains unchanged by this announcement.

The transaction is expected to close later in 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including clearance from the Federal Trade Commission under Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

Advisors

RBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Enbridge. Sidley Austin LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP were legal advisors to Enbridge.

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Forward-looking statements have been included in this news release to provide readers with information about Enbridge and its subsidiaries and affiliates, including management's assessment of Enbridge's and its subsidiaries' future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as ''anticipate'', ''expect'', ''project'', ''estimate'', ''forecast'', ''plan'', ''intend'', ''target'', ''believe'', "likely", and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information or statements included or incorporated by reference in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the acquisition of Salt Creek Midstream's liquids infrastructure (the "Transaction"), including anticipated accretion and other benefits of the Transaction; characteristics relating to the acquired assets, growth and integration opportunities, and related matters; 2026 financial guidance; and expected closing date of the Transaction.

Although Enbridge believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Material assumptions include the following: the expected supply of, demand for, export of and prices of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable energy; anticipated utilization of our assets; exchange rates; inflation; interest rates; tariffs and trade policies; general economic and competitive conditions; availability and price of labor and construction materials; the stability of our supply chain; operational reliability; maintenance of support and regulatory approvals for our projects and transactions, including the Transaction; anticipated in-service dates; weather; the timing, terms and closing of acquisitions, dispositions and other transactions; the realization of anticipated benefits of transactions, including the Transaction; governmental legislation; litigation; estimated future dividends and impact of our dividend policy on our future cash flows; our credit ratings; capital project funding; hedging program; expected earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA); expected earnings/(loss); expected future cash flows; and expected distributable cash flow (DCF).Assumptions regarding the expected supply of and demand for crude oil, natural gas, NGL, LNG, RNG and renewable energy, and the prices of these commodities, are material to and underlie all forward-looking statements, as they may impact current and future levels of demand for our services. Similarly, exchange rates, inflation, interest rates and tariffs impact the economies and business environments in which we operate and may impact levels of demand for our services and cost of inputs and are therefore inherent in all forward-looking statements. Due to the interdependencies and correlation of these macroeconomic factors, the impact of any one assumption on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty, particularly with respect to expected EBITDA, expected earnings/(loss), expected future cash flows and expected DCF, and all associated per share amounts, and estimated future dividends. The most relevant assumptions associated with forward-looking statements regarding announced projects and projects under construction, including estimated completion dates and expected capital expenditures, include the following: the availability and price of labor and construction materials; the stability of our supply chain; the effects of inflation and foreign exchange rates on labor and material costs; the effects of interest rates on borrowing costs; the impact of weather; and customer, government, court and regulatory approvals on construction and in-service schedules and cost recovery regimes.

Enbridge's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to the successful execution of our strategic priorities; operating performance; legislative and regulatory parameters; litigation; acquisitions, dispositions and other transactions, including the Transaction, and the realization of anticipated benefits therefrom; evolving government trade policies, including potential and announced tariffs, duties, fees, economic sanctions or other trade measures; operational dependence on third parties; dividend policy; project approval and support; renewals of rights-of-way; weather; economic and competitive conditions; public opinion; changes in tax laws and tax rates; exchange rates; inflation; interest rates; commodity prices; access to and cost of capital; our ability to maintain adequate insurance in the future at commercially reasonable rates and terms; political decisions; global geopolitical conditions; and the supply of, demand for and prices of commodities and other alternative energy, including but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties discussed in this news release and in our filings with Canadian and US securities regulators. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and our future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Enbridge assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this news release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Enbridge Media Toll Free: (888) 992-0997 Email: [email protected] Investment Community Marlon Samuel Toll Free: (800) 481-2804 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.