Enbridge Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

Company celebrates a quarter century of sustainability reporting

CALGARY, AB, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, marking 25 years of sustainability reporting.

"For the past 25 years, Enbridge has consistently provided updates to our stakeholders on operational and personal safety, efforts to mitigate and avoid environmental impacts, support for our people and communities, and overall corporate governance," said Pete Sheffield, Enbridge's Chief Sustainability Officer. "This year's report reflects both our continued progress and the work that remains."

The 2025 report provides enhanced disclosure on key sustainability topics including energy access, reliability and affordability, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction, safety performance and community and Indigenous engagement. It reflects Enbridge's "all-of-the-above" approach to the energy evolution, balancing the reliable delivery of conventional energy with investments in lower-carbon technologies.

In a companion podcast released alongside the report, Susan Cunningham, Chair of the Board's Sustainability Committee, highlights the role of consistent reporting in building transparency and trust. "A commitment to long-term, consistent reporting across a broad range of sustain-ability topics supports the Company's long-term resilience," says Cunningham. "Sustainability reporting has to be integral to how we strategize, accomplish our goals and adapt through time so that transparency strengthens trust."

Highlights from the 2025 Sustainability Report include:

40% reduction in GHG emissions intensity from the Company's operations and an 18% reduction in absolute GHG emissions from operations (both as compared to a 2018 baseline) 1,2,3,4

9% reduction in total recordable injury frequency compared with our three-year average

Updated climate-related financial disclosures, including revised scenario analysis and clearer articulation of physical risks and transition risks and opportunities

Progress on Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan (IRAP) , including the following: Advancing Indigenous equity partnerships, including an equity investment in Enbridge's Westcoast Energy pipeline system; Indigenous procurement reached $1.3 billion in cumulative spend since 2023; Invested over $105 million to support Indigenous community well-being and capacity building

Streamlined reporting that prioritizes key sustainability topics, introduces enhanced disclosure on energy access, reliability and affordability, and maintains broader reporting on additional topics online

Continued focus on people, including investments in employees and the communities where we operate

The Sustainability Report and Datasheet were developed with reference to leading reporting frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards, and are aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

In 2026, Enbridge was included in the Dow Jones Best‑in‑Class North America Index and the Dow Jones Best‑in‑Class World Index, which recognize top-performing companies based on S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, representing the top 20% of eligible North American companies and the top 10% globally. Enbridge was also recognized by S&P Global for 25 years of participation in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Click here to read the 2025 Sustainability Report and Datasheet.

1 Our target covers 100% of our reported Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. 2 GHG emissions are from assets over which Enbridge has operational control (Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions). Projected reductions of GHG emissions intensity and absolute emissions is relative to the 2018 baseline year. 3 This metric aggregates emissions and throughput for each business unit on the basis of tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per energy delivered in petajoules (PJ). 4 Absolute emissions; our net-zero ambition is forward-looking and depends on evolving technology, public policy and economic developments.

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking information, or forward-looking statements, have been included in this news release to provide information about Enbridge and its subsidiaries and affiliates, including management's assessment of Enbridge and its subsidiaries' future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as ''anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "likely", "plan", "project", "target" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information or statements included or incorporated by reference in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our corporate vision and strategy; our approach to the energy transition, evolution, and investments in lower-carbon energy and technologies; our sustainability goals, practices and performance, including with respect to emissions reduction, safety, Indigenous engagement, and community investment; expected resiliency of our businesses and assets; commitments under our Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan; and our continued focus on investing in our employees, communities, and workplace safety.

Although Enbridge believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Material assumptions include assumptions about the following: energy transition and energy evolution, including the drivers and pace thereof; the expected supply of, demand for, and prices of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable energy; anticipated utilization of our assets; exchange rates; inflation; interest rates; tax laws and tax rates; evolving government trade policies, including potential and announced tariffs, duties, fees, economic sanctions, or other trade measures; availability and price of labour and construction materials; the stability of our supply chain; operational reliability and performance; maintenance of support and regulatory approvals for our projects and transactions; anticipated in-service dates and final investment decisions; weather; the timing, terms and closing of announced an potential acquisitions, dispositions and other transactions and projects and the anticipated benefits thereof; governmental legislation; litigation; credit ratings; capital project funding; hedging program; financial strength and flexibility; debt and equity market conditions; and general economic and competitive conditions. Assumptions regarding the expected supply of and demand for crude oil, natural gas, NGL, LNG, RNG and renewable energy, and the prices of these commodities, are material to and underlie all forward-looking statements, as they may impact current and future levels of demand for our services. Similarly, exchange rates, inflation, interest rates and tariffs impact the economies and business environments in which we operate and may impact levels of demand for our services and cost of inputs and are therefore inherent in all forward-looking statements.

Enbridge's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to those risks and uncertainties discussed in this news release and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and United States securities regulators. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and Enbridge's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Enbridge assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this news release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Enbridge or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

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SOURCE Enbridge Inc.