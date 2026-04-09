Emterra Group Celebrates 50 Years of Turning Waste Into Opportunity

OAKVILLE, ON, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Emterra Group, one of Canada's most established and innovative waste and recycling companies, is celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of service, environmental leadership, and circular‑economy innovation across communities in Canada.

Emmie Leung, Founder and CEO, and Paulina Leung, Chief Sustainability Officer, pictured at an Emterra Group material recovery facility as the company celebrates 50 years of advancing recycling and circular solutions. (CNW Group/Emterra Group)

Founded in 1976 by entrepreneur Emmie Leung, Emterra Group -- originally named International Paper Industries -- began in Vancouver as a one‑woman recycling business and has grown into a North American leader in resource recovery. Over the five decades, the company has built its reputation by doing things differently -- making early investments, embracing innovation, and adapting where others have stood still. That evolution has included intentionally integrating across the recycling value chain, building capabilities from collection and processing to launching its own multi-material Producer Responsibility Organization and EV fleet.

Reflecting on the company's 50‑year journey, Founder and CEO Emmie Leung shared, "When I started this company in 1976, recycling wasn't yet a mainstream idea. I came to Canada from Hong Kong as a young woman with a dream, strong work ethic, and skill for seeing opportunity where others didn't. Fifty years later, I'm so proud of how far we've come and deeply grateful to the many dedicated employees, partners, and communities who helped shape the company's story, and my own."

Leung added that the anniversary is as much about the next chapter as it is about the legacy:

"We're grounded in our roots, but we've never stopped looking forward. This industry is always evolving, and meeting the challenges ahead requires persistence, collaboration, and a willingness to keep changing. I believe that same spirit that built Emterra will guide us through the next 50 years."

That future‑focused mindset is echoed by Paulina Leung, Chief Sustainability Officer, who highlighted Emterra Group's long‑term, values‑driven approach to growth -- one rooted in continued investment in its people and the innovative solutions needed to support the evolving demands of Extended Producer Responsibility:

"As we look ahead, we remain committed to using technology, data, and innovation to enable people and businesses to become stewards of the environment. Producer responsibility is central to our vision--ensuring resources are tracked, recovered, and reintegrated responsibly so we can maximize their value and close the loop for a truly circular economy."

As part of the anniversary, Emterra Group has unveiled a new corporate website and a special 50th anniversary logo. Throughout 2026, Emterra intends to celebrate this special milestone with employees, community partners, clients, and industry stakeholders, highlighting the people, innovations, and community relationships that have defined the company's success.

From pioneering early recycling programs to embracing new approaches to resource recovery, Emterra Group's story is one rooted in determination, adaptation, and purpose across five decades of sustained growth.

About Emterra Group

Emterra Group is a leader in waste resources management, recycling, and circular solutions, serving municipalities, businesses, and institutions across Canada and the State of Michigan. With operations spanning collection, processing, and producer responsibility services, Emterra offers an integrated approach that supports resource recovery from collection through to compliance and end markets.

For 50 years, Emterra has empowered people and businesses to become stewards of the environment.

SOURCE Emterra Group

Media Contact: Ashley Darrah, Senior Marketing, Communications & Engagement Specialist, [email protected]