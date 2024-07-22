DUBAI, UAE, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest web3 platform by trading volume, proudly announces the launch of Next-Gen Web3 Writers: Global Challenge co-hosted by Bybit Web3 and Bybit Learn. This exciting initiative aims to empower young minds, ignite creativity, and foster a deeper understanding of Web3 technology.

Empowering the Future: Bybit Web3 and Bybit Learn Launch Writing Contest to Spotlight Youth Voices in Web3

"At Bybit Web3, we're passionate about fostering innovation and empowering young minds within the Web3 space," said MK Chin, Bybit Web3 Evangelist. "We invite the young visionaries of today to lend their voices, write, and share their stories. Your unique perspectives and innovative ideas are the catalysts that will shape a decentralized and open world through Web3. Together, let's build a future where everyone has a stake in the Narrative."

Championing a Platform for Youths to Voice Their Aspirations in Web3

The Next-Gen Web3 Writers: Global Challenge offers an exceptional platform for:

Showcasing and empowering youth talent: Participants will need to submit original articles exploring the fascinating world of Web3, from the transformative power of Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) to the hottest trends in NFTs and DeFi .

. Contributing to the Web3 ecosystem: Your insights will not only educate others but also contribute to the ongoing development of this revolutionary technology.

Winning a bundle of exciting rewards: The top 5 winners will have their work featured on Bybit platforms and receive a prize of 500 USDT! Additionally, exceptional entries could land you the coveted title of Bybit Summer School content ambassador.

Join the Movement, Embrace the Future

The Next-Gen Web3 Writers: Global Challenge is more than just a competition – it's a gateway to the exciting world of Web3. This exciting opportunity grants youths all over the world access to Bybit Learn's wealth of educational resources. This is supported by the Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), a pioneering initiative in the Web3 industry, continuing its mission to harness blockchain technology for societal benefit.

For more details and the terms and conditions, please click here: https://learn.bybit.com/web3/bybit-next-gen-web3-writers-global-challenge/

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 37 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

