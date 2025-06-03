Empowering Communities - Become a willing bystander™

ALLISTON, ON, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Get Ready is proud to launch the 'Become a Willing Bystander' Program in support of the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation and in response to the growing challenges within Canada's healthcare and emergency response systems. This initiative is designed to empower individuals to take immediate, lifesaving action during emergencies—bridging the critical gap before 9-1-1 Emergency Services arrive.

The heart of this program is the Ready FIRST AIDE™ web application, a user-friendly digital tool providing instant access to over 60 concise instructional videos and more than 140 step-by-step treatment checklists. The app is designed for rapid use on mobile devices and helps bystanders confidently perform first aid, CPR, or AED use in the moments that matter most.

Community businesses and organizations are invited to participate by purchasing access to the Ready FIRST AIDE™ web app for their staff, members, or students at a one-time cost of just $12.00 per user. Notably, 50% ($6.00) of every purchase will be donated directly to the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation, supporting its mission to strengthen local healthcare service.

"Our healthcare system is under immense strain, and while long-term fixes are under way, we simply cannot wait. Immediate action is essential. By transforming passive bystanders into proactive responders, we can save lives and reduce the burden on emergency services," said Scott Ashley, CEO of Get Ready. "The Become a Willing Bystander program is about giving everyday people the confidence to act. As an example, for the past 25 years, the survival rate from cardiac arrest has remained below 5% across the country. However, when bystanders initiate CPR and use an AED, survival rates rise above 30%. We're encouraging people not to be afraid to help—because you can make a huge difference."

Participants who engage in this program are covered by the Good Samaritan Law, providing legal protection when delivering first aid actions in good faith, to help ensure community members feel confident and supported in offering lifesaving assistance.

"By empowering community members with immediate access to essential first aid knowledge and support, we can effectively lessen accidents and workplace injuries, minimize injury severity, and ultimately save lives. This initiative not only promotes safety but also generates vital funds to strengthen our local hospital and improve health outcomes for everyone."

About Get Ready

Get Ready is a premier Canadian emergency management and technology company committed to increasing community preparedness. Through innovative tools like the Ready FIRST AIDE™ web app, Get Ready enables individuals to respond effectively in real-time to critical situations.

About Stevenson Memorial Health Foundation

The Stevenson Memorial Health Foundation is dedicated to raising funds in support of the Stevenson Memorial Hospital, ensuring the delivery of high-quality healthcare services to the New Tecumseth catchment area. The Foundation's programs and initiatives help expand and modernize healthcare access for the community.

