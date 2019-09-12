Empower Clinics Subsidiary Sun Valley Health Exhibits at the Chicago Franchise Show and Provides Corporate Updates Highlighting Double Digit Patient Growth

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE: CBDT) (OTC: EPWCF) (Frankfurt 8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated and growth-oriented CBD life sciences company, a multi-state operator of medical health & wellness clinics, a CBD product producer and operator of an extraction facility in Oregon, is pleased to announce it is participating as a marquee exhibitor in the Chicago Franchise Show https://www.franchiseexpochicago.com September 13th & 14th, 2019.

Franchise Expo Chicago (FEC) is the premier event covering the franchise industry for the Greater Chicago Area, and serves as the industry's one-stop shop for prospective franchisees. Thousands of entrepreneurs and future business owners from across the United States will attend Franchise Expo Chicago, looking for franchise opportunities.

"Attending Franchise Expo Chicago (FEC) puts Sun Valley Health in front of potentially thousands of entrepreneurs looking for a turnkey and progressive business opportunity," said Steven McAuley, CEO of Empower. "The combination of offering health & wellness services with premium CBD products lines and wellness products are in high demand, and we believe Sun Valley Health can be the market leader."

HIGHLIGHTS

Double Digit Patient Growth The Company continues to see patient visits in corporate clinics increase by double digits, with July 2019 patients seen increasing by 42% to 1,817 over July 2018 , and August 2019 patients seen increasing by 39% to 2,099. Historically, summer months are seasonally slower and the Company anticipates continued double-digit growth in the patients seen count going forward.





The Company continues to see patient visits in corporate clinics increase by double digits, with patients seen increasing by 42% to 1,817 over , and patients seen increasing by 39% to 2,099. Historically, summer months are seasonally slower and the Company anticipates continued double-digit growth in the patients seen count going forward. Retail Product Kiosks The Company has completed the set up of its full retail product kiosks and display areas in its key Phoenix clinics, with over (40) product SKU's, including the CBD lines of Sollievo, Sun Valley Science and a variety of premium health supplements.





The Company has completed the set up of its full retail product kiosks and display areas in its key clinics, with over (40) product SKU's, including the CBD lines of Sollievo, Sun Valley Science and a variety of premium health supplements. Extraction Facility Progress The Company has been awarded its hemp-handlers license from the Oregon Department of Agriculture, and now are approved to operate the new 5,000 sq. ft. facility in Sandy, OR. Pathangay Architects have been retained to complete the design and drawings, to submit permit approvals that commence the next phase of build-out. Security systems and IT networks have been installed.





The Company has been awarded its hemp-handlers license from the Oregon Department of Agriculture, and now are approved to operate the new 5,000 sq. ft. facility in Pathangay Architects have been retained to complete the design and drawings, to submit permit approvals that commence the next phase of build-out. Security systems and IT networks have been installed. Hemp Bio-Mass Supply The Company has commenced RFP's (Request For Proposal's) to access the more than 1,300 licensed hemp famers in the State of Oregon , that are known to produce some of the highest quality hemp bio-mass in the United States .





The Company has commenced RFP's (Request For Proposal's) to access the more than 1,300 licensed hemp famers in the , that are known to produce some of the highest quality hemp bio-mass in . CBD Market Demand The passing in the United States of the US$867 billion Agriculture Improvement Act (the " Farm Bill ") has legalized hemp and hemp-based products. This has created an opportunity for the production and sale of a variety of CBD-based products that can provide genuine help and effective relief to millions of people suffering from a variety of qualifying conditions. Recent reports and studies indicate the approval of the Farm Bill could create a US$20 billion industry by 2022





The passing in of the (the " ") has legalized hemp and hemp-based products. This has created an opportunity for the production and sale of a variety of CBD-based products that can provide genuine help and effective relief to millions of people suffering from a variety of qualifying conditions. Recent reports and studies indicate the approval of the Farm Bill could create a industry by 2022 Sun Valley Health Franchise Sun Valley Health www.sunvalleyhealth.com offers a scientific approach to alternative medicine supported by a network of ten (10) corporate locations and a nationwide franchise program that offers a turnkey opportunity including:

An electronic medical system that handles patient data and sensitive information, and deals with program tracking, referrals, and appointment reminders

A proven operational system that has 165,000 patients in its database

A retail CBD and premium wellness product offer to diversify and attract customers

An industry leading campaign management system using text messaging, email and call center systems to engage patients and customers

Paperless communication channels that are HIPAA compliant

On-site and web-based training systems to develop franchisees

Sophisticated advertising programs proven to connect with local customers

Support and infrastructure to ensure franchisees have a formula for success

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically-integrated health & wellness brand with it's first hemp-derived CBD extraction facility under development, the Company produces its proprietary line of cannabidiol (CBD) based products and distributes products through company owned and franchised clinics, with wholesale partnerships, online channels and with new retail opportunities nationwide in the U.S. The company is a leading multi-state operator of a network of physician-staffed wellness clinics, focused on helping patients improve and protect their health, through innovative physician recommended treatment options. The company has commenced activity on how to connect its significant data, to the potential of the efficacy of alternative treatment options related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) therapies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding; the Company's intention to open a hemp-based CBD extraction facility, the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders as a result of the proposed acquisitions and partnerships; the terms of the proposed acquisitions and partnerships; the effectiveness of the extraction technology; the expected benefits for Empower's patient base and customers; the benefits of CBD based products; the effect of the approval of the Farm Bill; the growth of the Company's patient list and that the Company will be positioned to be a market-leading service provider for complex patient requirements in 2019 and beyond. Such statements are only projections, are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including; that the Company may not open a hemp-based CBD extraction facility; that the hemp-based CBD extraction facility may not be fully operation by Q2 2019 if at all; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; failure to obtain any necessary approvals in connection with the proposed acquisitions and partnerships; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable laws.

