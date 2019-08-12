Empower Clinics Receives Approval from SQUARE to Process CBD Product Sales in Clinics, Stores, Online, and throughout the Company Network Nationwide in the U.S.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE: CBDT) (Frankfurt 8EC) (OTC: EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated and growth-oriented CBD life sciences company, and a multi-state operator of medical health & wellness clinics in the U.S., is pleased to announce it has received approval from SQUARE, Inc. to accept card payments from customers that want to purchase CBD products and other wellness products from the Company in clinics, stores and online.

Patients and customers can now purchase hemp-derived CBD products and diverse wellness products from Empower Clinics & Sun Valley Health online and in-store using the SQUARE payment processing system, ensuring ease-of-use and a positive checkout experience.

"Providing our patients and customers with card payment options for CBD product purchases is imperative and the fact that SQUARE has approved us, affirms our professionalism and operating standards." said Steven McAuley, Empowers Chairman & CEO. "The addition of SQUARE merchant services provides our customers the ability to purchase products in a simple and user-friendly manner, something that we all take for granted each day."

Square tells its users online that, "We believe everyone should be able to participate and thrive in the economy." They also say "That no one should be left out of the economy because the cost is too great, or the technology too complex."

Merchant services enable businesses to accept credit and debit card payments from customers. Empower Clinics and its subsidiaries, have stable and strong partnerships with commercial banking providers in the Pacific Northwest and in Arizona.

About SQUARE

Square, Inc. is a financial services and merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets several software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services.

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically integrated and growth-oriented CBD life sciences company, and a multi-state operator of medical health & wellness clinics, operating the Sun Valley Health clinic brand www.sunvalleyhealth.com, for its nine corporate locations and for franchises in the United States. As a CBD product manufacturer under the Sollievo brand, the company distributes its lines through clinics, online and through retail partners. Extraction operations are currently being developed in the Company's new extraction facility in Oregon.

