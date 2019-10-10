Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Updates Highlighting Triple Digit Patient Growth and Subsidiary Sun Valley Health Launches New Modalities and Patient Services

VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE: CBDT) (OTC: EPWCF) (Frankfurt 8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated and growth-oriented CBD life sciences company, a multi-state operator of medical health & wellness clinics, a CBD product producer and operator of an extraction facility in Oregon, is pleased to announce it is launching seven new modalities and services for patients in the Sun Valley Health clinics commencing Monday October 14th, 2019.

The Company also has patient visits in corporate clinics increase by triple digits, with September 2019 patients seen increasing by 307% to 1,884 versus September 2018 with 614 patients seen.

"The tremendous year-over-year increase in patient visits is a testament to the operating strengths and patient management demonstrated by our clinic team members, each and every day," said Steven McAuley, CEO of Empower. "Their passion for patient wellbeing and the use of numerous communication tools ensures world-class service is provided throughout the entire patient journey."

As part of the Company's continued expansion of our health & wellness clinic model, we have already set up retail CBD product sales in-clinic, and now we have launched expanded physician based services.

New Modalities and Services

Physician's CBD Enhanced Massage, Acupuncture, or Cupping Sessions

CBD-Cannabis-Supplement Consumption & Coaching Consultation

Introduction to Alternative Health and Cannabinoid Therapies by a Physician

Comprehensive Naturopathic Patient Analysis & Consultation

Dietary Antigen Testing, Physician Consultation/Action Plan, & Concierge Blood Draw

Neurotransmitter (urine) Profile & Physician Consultation/Action Plan

Spectracell Micronutrient Test & Physician Consultation/Action Plan

"By offering our new suite of laboratory testing, alternative health consulting, and CBD therapies we are able to address the needs of our current patients and serve the community outside of cannabis that are seeking alternative health care," states Dustin Klein, Director & VP Business Development. "Incorporating our new modalities, high quality vitamins, supplements, and CBD products into our network of clinics is a natural progression toward our goal of becoming the nation's premier alternative healthcare provider."

Additional UPDATES

The Company continues to see patient visits in corporate clinics increase by triple digits, with patients seen increasing by 307% to 1,884 over 614 patients seen. Sun Valley Health Franchise Sun Valley Health www.sunvalleyhealth.com has been actively participating in various franchise and cannabis expos in St. Louis , Chicago and Houston to market the Sun Valley Health franchise program, attracting numerous qualified candidates for available territory locations. The Company has accepted many applications and has provided the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) to qualified applicants in anticipation of completing the first initial territory sales.

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically-integrated health & wellness brand with it's first hemp-derived CBD extraction facility under development, the Company produces its proprietary line of cannabidiol (CBD) based products and distributes products through company owned and franchised clinics, with wholesale partnerships, online channels and with new retail opportunities nationwide in the U.S. The company is a leading multi-state operator of a network of physician-staffed wellness clinics, focused on helping patients improve and protect their health, through innovative physician recommended treatment options. The company has commenced activity on how to connect its significant data, to the potential of the efficacy of alternative treatment options related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) therapies.

