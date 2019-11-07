Empower Clinics Announces Record Preliminary Unaudited Q3 2019 Revenue with 138% year over year increase and Details for Release of Financial Statements

Empowers' Q3 2019 preliminary unaudited revenue saw a year over year growth of approximately 138%

Company's Q3 preliminary total direct clinic expenses have been reduced by approximately 40% even with the addition of the six Sun Valley clinic locations.

clinic locations. Earnings results are set to be released on November 14, 2019 at 9:00 am Eastern Time

VANCOUVER, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE: CBDT) (OTC: EPWCF) (Frankfurt 8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated and growth-oriented CBD life sciences company, a multi-state operator of medical health & wellness clinics, a CBD product producer and operator of an extraction facility in Oregon, is pleased to announce preliminary unaudited year over year revenue growth of 138% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The company also decreased total direct clinic expenses by approximately 40%, while adding six new clinics as a result of the Sun Valley clinics acquisition.

The Company also has patient visits in corporate clinics increase by triple digits, with October 2019 patients seen increasing by 336% to 1,847 versus October 2018 with 550 patients seen.

"The Company is starting to feel the positive impact that the Sun Valley clinics acquisition has provided with their strong operational performance in Arizona, in conjunction with continued cost cutting measures with operations in Oregon and Washington State," said Steven McAuley, CEO of Empower. "We have also been able to integrate key back office, admin, payroll & human resource functions from the Pacific Northwest into the operational controls of Sun Valley, bringing improved productivity to the organization."

As part of the Company's continued expansion of our health & wellness clinic model, we have already set up retail CBD product sales in-clinic, and now we have launched expanded physician based services starting with key Arizona clinics.

New Modalities and Services

Physician's CBD Enhanced Massage, Acupuncture, or Cupping Sessions





CBD-Cannabis-Supplement Consumption & Coaching Consultation





Introduction to Alternative Health and Cannabinoid Therapies by a Physician





Comprehensive Naturopathic Patient Analysis & Consultation





Dietary Antigen Testing, Physician Consultation/Action Plan, & Concierge Blood Draw





Neurotransmitter (urine) Profile & Physician Consultation/Action Plan





Spectracell Micronutrient Test & Physician Consultation/Action Plan

Empower plans to release its third quarter results ending September 30th, 2019 on November 14, 2019 at 9:00AM Eastern time.

Financial Measures

This news release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures, including certain industry metrics. These metrics and measures are not recognized measures under IFRS do not have meanings prescribed under IFRS and are as a result unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are provided as information complimentary to those IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of our operating results from the perspective of management. As such, these measures should not be considered in isolation or in lieu of review of our financial information reported under IFRS. These non-IFRS measures, including the industry measures, are used to provide investors with supplementary measures of our operating performance that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS metrics.

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically-integrated health & wellness brand with it's first hemp-derived CBD extraction facility under development, the Company produces its proprietary line of cannabidiol (CBD) based products and distributes products through company owned and franchised clinics, with wholesale partnerships, online channels and with new retail opportunities nationwide in the U.S. The company is a leading multi-state operator of a network of physician-staffed wellness clinics, focused on helping patients improve and protect their health, through innovative physician recommended treatment options. The company has commenced activity on how to connect its significant data, to the potential of the efficacy of alternative treatment options related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) therapies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

